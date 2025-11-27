Corporate

Dreame S50 Station vacuum takes Southeast Asia by storm with zero tangling tech

November 27, 2025 | 11:11
(0) user say
Dreame's S50 Station vacuum cleaner has launched in Southeast Asia, redefining the high-end cleaning market with innovative zero tangling technology for consumers.

SUZHOU, CHINA- Media OutReach Newswire - 27 November 2025 - Recently, global leader in high-end consumer electronics and intelligent manufacturing, Dreame, has scored another major success in the Southeast Asian market. Its flagship premium product, the S50 Station vacuum cleaner, powered by several world-first cutting-edge technologies, achieved sales of over 4,200 units within less than 40 days of its launch in Taiwan. Following the remarkable success of the Z10 Station, the S50 Station has quickly become another of Dreame's best-selling self-emptying models.​

The Dreame S50 Station, which has sparked a buying frenzy in the Southeast Asian market this time, represents a masterful integration of technologies targeting users' core pain points. It seamlessly integrates sweeping, vacuuming, and mopping into one, pioneering zero tangling and all-around dry-wet cleaning capabilities to provide consumers with a one-stop ultimate cleaning solution.​

In truth, the S50 Station's soaring popularity is just a snapshot of Dreame vacuum cleaners' rapid advancement in the global market. In recent years, Dreame vacuum cleaners have delivered impressive performance in the global high-end market, with soaring sales. This naturally raises the question: what exactly has Dreame done right?​

The answer lies in product competitiveness driven by experience upgrades that outperform competitors.​

Looking back, Dreame's earlier V50 vacuum cleaner opened up the local market by completely solving the problem of tangling with the world's first "TangleCut™ Motorized Dual Blades". This technology represents the highest level of hair handling in the industry, achieving a generational leap from passive tangling prevention to active cutting through a three-stage processing system: "interception — cutting — suction."​

First, the high-density comb tooth structure actively intercepts and combs hair as the roller brush rotates, minimizing tangling at the source. Then, the double-layer aviation-grade titanium-plated blades, with 200 dense teeth, perform 2,000 high-speed interleaved cuts per minute to snip hair into pieces. Finally, the optimized air flow design sucks the broken hair into the dust cup. Pet-owning families and people with long hair no longer need to manually pull out tangled hair from the roller brush after cleaning.​

Beyond its zero-tangling design, the V50 is also equipped with an AI Smart Dirt Detection & Suction Adjustment, automatically adapting suction power to efficiently clean gap dust and large particles. Its five-layer filtration system captures 99.99% of particles of 0.1μm, creating a cleaner, healthier living environment.​

Notably, both the Dreame V50 and S50 Station vacuum cleaners come equipped with a variety of accessories to meet dust removal needs in multiple scenarios, such as windowsills and gaps. Meanwhile, unlike conventional vacuum cleaners' mopping accessories that can only mop but cannot absorb water, the V50 and S50 Station offer the optional industry-first AquaCycle™ 2.0 Suction-Washing Head. It features water absorption capabilities similar to floor washers, combined with electrolyzed water sterilization. While ensuring powerful cleaning without water residue, it also effectively sterilizes. It truly realizes multi-functionality in one machine — serving as a vacuum cleaner, a mite remover, and a floor washer.​

Beyond core products, Dreame vacuum cleaners have also played an indispensable role in driving the iteration and evolution of the category in the Southeast Asian market.​

Before Dreame's entry, the high-end Auto-Empty market remained stagnant. Dreame innovated high-end Auto-Empty System technology revolutionized the experience — enabling automatic dust collection at the press of a button, emptying the dust cup in just 10 seconds. The 3L sealed dust bag can hold up to 100 days' worth of dust and garbage, eliminating the need for users to manually empty the dust. Meanwhile, the intelligent Auto-Empty base station can release plasma in sterilization mode, achieving a 99.99% sterilization rate in the dust bag compartment to avoid secondary pollution. A series of upgrades has truly brought vacuum cleaners into the maintenance-free era, making the Auto-Empty category recognized by more high-net-worth individuals.​

Evidently, Dreame vacuum cleaners' success stems from its long-standing commitment to independent R&D of core technologies. Today, Dreame ranks first in cumulative sales in the global Auto-Empty vacuum cleaner segment, firmly establishing itself as the go-to brand for consumers in this category. Its multiple world-first technologies have accurately addressed global users' cleaning pain points, winning enthusiastic market responses with tangible technological value.​

Looking ahead, Dreame will continue to champion innovation and user-centric design, introducing more high-end cleaning solutions that combine cutting-edge technology with exceptional user experience, and continuing to lead the global transformation of the smart cleaning industry.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Dreame

S50 Station vacuum Vacuum cleaner technology Southeast Asian market Zero tangling technology

