Discover Xinghua: Dual Heritage and Four Seasons Repackage Rural China for Post-Pandemic Visitors

October 22, 2025 | 15:26
(0) user say
Agritourism routes frame intangible culture as consumable experience, testing whether domestic travellers will pay premium prices for authenticity claims beyond photo backdrops.

XINGHUA, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 October 2025 - Dongluo Village in Taizhou, Jiangsu, was named one of UN Tourism's 2025 "Best Tourism Villages" at the UN Tourism awards on October 17, 2025. This honor marks the third world-class award for Xinghua, showcasing its cultural and tourism appeal as a "city of dual heritage."

Rooted in its ecological foundation of water, fields, forests, and islets, and enriched by three thousand years of human history, Xinghua invites you to embark on a "Dual Heritage + Four Seasons" journey of harmony and beauty.

Each season, Xinghua offers its own charm. In spring, admire the sea of rapeseed flowers in Qianduo and experience rice planting in Dongluo; in summer, explore the Lower River Wetland, cycle along the Qianduo Scenic Road, and watch traditional boatbuilding in Zhuhong; in autumn, enjoy seas of chrysanthemums, taste red-roe crabs, and watch the night performance "A Thought of Qianduo"; in winter, appreciate snowy reed scenery, sip warm tea in Shagou, and stroll through the Intangible Heritage Fair.

As a "land of dual heritage," Xinghua preserves the millennium-old wisdom of its 468,000 mu of islet fields, while Dongluo Village stands as a model of rural revitalization through "small-scale renovation."

In the Lichong Water Forest, herons perch among the trees; on Jindongmen Old Street, the historic "Shangchizhai" gains new life through cultural creativity; at the Zheng Banqiao Memorial Hall, the legacy of the great scholar endures; and in the ancient town of Shagou, visitors are tempted by its aromatic cuisine.

The culinary delights of Dongluo Village are unforgettable: the farmhouse full-fish banquet bursts with freshness; Shagou's fish balls are springy and tender; autumn's hairy crabs are rich with golden roe; and Xinghua's morning tea—featuring hot dried tofu shreds, crab-roe buns, and fish soup noodles—captures the everyday charm of local life.

There are three themed routes. The "Ecological Secrets" route includes Dongluo Village, Qianduo Scenic Area, and the Water Forest. The "Cultural Discovery" route covers Dongluo Village, Jindongmen, and Banqiao Memorial Hall. The "Gourmet Journey" route features a Dongluo Fish Feast, Shagou Fish Balls, and Downtown Hairy Crab.

Every corner of Xinghua tells a story—come and discover yours!

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Jiangsu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

Discover Xinghua Xinghua tourism Dual heritage Xinghua

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
