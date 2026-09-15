Lotte Hotels launches Korean heritage travel package with transit cards

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS, South Korea's largest hotel group, today announced the launch of the LOTTE HOTEL REWARDS Exclusive Travel Pass, a package for international visitors that pairs a one-night stay with two limited-edition LOTTE HOTEL T-money transit cards. The pass is available at ten properties in Seoul, Busan and Jeju, with bookings open through December 29, 2026, for stays through December 31, 2026.

A Transit Card Designed as a Keepsake

The T-money card is a prepaid transit card used across South Korea for subways, buses and taxis, as well as at convenience stores and affiliated merchants. The limited-edition version created for this package incorporates two elements of Korean decorative tradition: jagae, the mother-of-pearl inlay long used in Korean lacquerware, and sipjangsaeng, the ten symbols of longevity — including the crane, deer, pine and tortoise — that appear in Korean painting and craft as wishes for long life. The design also features the LOTTE World Tower, the tallest building in South Korea.

Each card is preloaded with KRW 3,000 (approximately USD 2), allowing guests to use it immediately upon arrival.

Benefits Across LOTTE Affiliates

The package includes voucher benefits across major LOTTE affiliates:

Dining privileges at hotel bakeries and lounges

Membership upgrades and shopping benefits at LOTTE DUTY FREE

Admission discounts at LOTTE WORLD

Shopping perks at LOTTE MART stores nationwide

Availability

The pass is available at ten LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS properties: THE GRAND LOTTE SEOUL, LOTTE HOTEL WORLD, LOTTE HOTEL BUSAN, L7 BY LOTTE HOTELS (Myeongdong, Hongdae, Gangnam, Haeundae), and LOTTE CITY HOTELS (Myeongdong, Jeju, Guro).

The package is offered exclusively to international members of LOTTE HOTEL REWARDS. Membership is free, and reservations can be made immediately through the official LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS website (www.lottehotel.com/global) or mobile app under the "Special Offers" page.