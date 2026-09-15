Auria partners with Mitsubishi Electric on satellite communication systems

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Auria, a leading provider of advanced space, missile, and cyber solutions, today announced a partnership and contract with Mitsubishi Electric Corporation to deliver next-generation satellite communications capabilities through Auria's advanced Kythera Operating System mission and resource management and optimization software.

Through the partnership, Auria will provide software to dynamically and autonomously manage, optimize, and orchestrate payload and network resources for Mitsubishi Electric's next-generation, software-defined SATCOM satellites. The effort will leverage Auria's Kythera Operating System (KOS), part of Auria's HeliOS product line, to enable autonomous satellite service provisioning, real-time resource optimization, orchestration of space and ground assets, and adaptive mission operations in response to changing demand, operating conditions, and interference events.

"Mitsubishi Electric has a long history of advancing space technology, and we are proud to empower their innovation in dynamic, autonomous satellite communications," said Damian DiPippa, CEO at Auria. "By combining Mitsubishi Electric's advanced software-defined satellite hardware with Auria's software for dynamic resource management and mission optimization, we are enabling Mitsubishi Electric customers to leverage higher capacity and more flexible, resilient, responsive, and efficient SATCOM services."

Auria will also provide its KOS Interference Manager module, a HeliOS capability that dynamically detects, geolocates, and mitigates signal interference. Together, these capabilities help satellite operators maintain high-quality, resilient service while adapting to changing operating conditions and mission needs.

The partnership with Mitsubishi Electric reflects Auria's growing role in delivering intelligent software systems for complex space operations. Auria's HeliOS platform is designed to serve as a software mission segment system for advanced SATCOM architectures, providing the Space Brain® needed to autonomously provision service, optimize resources, and support resilient communications across dynamic operating environments.

"This partnership is about marrying Mitsubishi Electric's advanced satellite systems with the intelligent software needed to manage and optimize them," said Andy Musliner, SVP Growth at Auria. "As SATCOM architectures become more capable and complex, satellite manufacturers and their operator customers need systems that can adapt on the fly, manage resources autonomously, and mitigate interference in real time. That is exactly where Auria's HeliOS product line and its Kythera Operating System deliver value."

Mitsubishi Electric has been a pioneer in Japanese space technology since the 1960s and has contributed to a broad range of satellite programs and space systems. This partnership underscores the importance of software-defined, autonomous mission management as satellite communications systems continue to evolve.

Auria Space delivers technology solutions for next-generation space, satellite, and mission systems. The company's mission is to simplify and modernize command, control, and communications (C3) to unify space and ground operations, deliver resilient connectivity from orbit to the tactical edge, and automate secure mission intelligence. Combining commercial off-the-shelf technologies with mission-focused engineering, Auria helps government and commercial customers accelerate deployment, reduce lifecycle costs, increase agility, and securely integrate satellite constellations, ground networks, and edge systems amid rapidly evolving threats and mission demands.

For more information, please visit www.MitsubishiElectric.com

*JPY 160=USD 1, the approximate rate on the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market on March 31, 2026