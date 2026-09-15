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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hyundai Motor Group deploys AI Data Flywheel for autonomous driving

September 15, 2026 | 09:19
(0) user say
Hyundai Motor Group activated its Data Flywheel system in Seoul to streamline automated data collection, artificial intelligence model training, and safety validation for autonomous vehicle technology development.

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) announced that it has put its Data Flywheel into full operation, marking a new phase in its autonomous driving technology strategy. The system creates a virtuous cycle of data collection, AI training, validation and deployment to secure a competitive advantage through accelerated learning and technology development.

During the Group's "HMG Autonomous Driving Media Day" at 42dot headquarters in Gyeonggi Province, Korea, the Group presented its autonomous driving development strategy, technology roadmap, key achievements and implementation plans. The presentation underscored the Group's strategic positioning in the global autonomous driving technology competition and detailed how integrated data and AI systems form the foundation for next-generation vehicle technology.

At the event, the Group identified the Data Flywheel as a key element of its autonomous driving competitiveness and shared the operational framework and execution strategy that transforms large-scale real-world driving data into continuous technology improvements.

42dot also introduced key technologies and the development progress for the Group's proprietary autonomous driving artificial intelligence, Atria AI, while outlining the background and future plans for its Vision-Language-Action (VLA) technology development initiative.

In line with the event, the Group unveiled footage of an Atria AI-equipped SDV Testbed navigating complex urban traffic without driver intervention. Operating at a Level 2++ capability, the autonomous driving system showcased in the footage illustrates how the Data Flywheel is enabling a continuous cycle of learning, validation and performance improvement. The footage is available on the Group's official YouTube channel.

"Autonomous driving competition is no longer about comparing specific features. Competitiveness is determined by how much data you secure, how quickly you learn and how effectively you can reflect those results in actual products and services. At its core, autonomous driving competitiveness comes down to having systems that enable continuous, rapid learning. Hyundai Motor Group will develop autonomous driving technology that customers can trust, based on a virtuous cycle of data, AI and validation. Our goal is to ensure the safety and quality levels customers can trust while we learn and improve rapidly." – Minwoo Park, President and Head of Advanced Vehicle Platform (AVP) Division at Hyundai Motor Group and CEO of 42dot

More information about Hyundai Motor Group can be found at: http://www.hyundaimotorgroup.com.

By PR Newswire

Hyundai Motor Group

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TagTag:
Hyundai Motor AI Data Flywheel autonomous driving

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