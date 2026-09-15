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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Singapore hosts 29th Asian Shared Services conference this October

September 15, 2026 | 10:16
(0) user say
Business executives will assemble in Singapore from 20 to 23 October 2026 for the 29th Asian Shared Services and Outsourcing Week focusing on global business service automation.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With five weeks to go, the 29th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week (SSOW) will bring shared services and Global Business Services (GBS) leaders to One Farrer Hotel, Singapore, from 20–23 October 2026 to explore AI adoption, workforce transformation and the future of GBS operating models.

Organised by the Shared Services and Outsourcing Network (SSON), the conference will bring together industry insights, practical learning and peer networking to explore how GBS organisations can scale AI adoption, prepare their workforce and deliver value beyond cost savings.

Explore the SSOW Asia 2026 Agenda here.

From AI Adoption to Workforce Transformation

This year's programme will feature perspectives from industry leaders on putting AI into practice and preparing GBS teams for change. Highlights include:

Kris Kabasinskas, Partner and Asia Pacific Operate Center of Excellence Lead at Deloitte, will present "AI as the GBS Value Engine," examining how AI-driven operating models can support enterprise transformation.

Annie Wong, Vice President of Quote to Cash Operations APAC & Japan at IBM, will lead a session within the SSON Bootcamp: Agentic AI in Shared Services, addressing implementation at scale and the redesign of roles for human–AI collaboration.

In the opening keynote, "Transforming a 30,000-Person GBS Workforce into a Skills-Powered Global Capability Centre," Daniel Blackburn, Global Head of HR, Workforce Transformation at Standard Chartered, will share approaches to reskilling, internal mobility and aligning workforce capabilities with business needs.

Raghavendra Reddy, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer of Bluecopa, will lead the interactive roundtable "Finance 2030: The Future of Automated, AI-Powered Finance Functions," inviting delegates to discuss how AI and automation could reshape finance operations.

Shared Services Networking in Singapore

Dedicated networking sessions and informal networking breaks will connect delegates with GBS practitioners, speakers and solution providers. Attendees can exchange transformation experiences, forge partnerships and turn fresh insights into action within their organisations.

Register for the 29th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week.

By PR Newswire

Shared Services and Outsourcing Network (SSON)

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TagTag:
Asian Shared Services 29th Asian Shared Services and Outsourcing Week service automation

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