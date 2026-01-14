Corporate

Delta Earns Fifth Consecutive CDP Double A Rating

January 14, 2026 | 15:28
The electronics manufacturer maintained its position among global sustainability leaders, receiving top marks from CDP for both climate change mitigation and water security management for the fifth consecutive year.

TAIPEI, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power management and smart green solutions, has been awarded double "A List" stature in the 2025 "Climate Change" and "Water Security" reports of CDP for the fifth time. This year, fewer than 1% out of 22,000+ participating companies worldwide achieved this top-tier double "A" score. Delta has integrated multiple environmental issues—including climate change, water security, and biodiversity—into its sustainability strategies, elevating its sustainability oversight to the board level and proactively driving Scope 3 emissions reductions across its value chain toward net-zero goals.

Jesse Chou, Delta's Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer, said, "Driven by the increasing frequency of extreme weather and the global emphasis on sustainability, Delta—with strong support from its management team— elevated its sustainability committee, established nearly two decades ago, to a board-level functional committee in 2025. This strategic shift ensures direct board oversight of Delta's sustainability strategies and execution. Delta is an industry pioneer in climate action. Since 2021, our internal carbon fee mechanisms have been fully integrated into corporate decision-making, channeling funds toward energy and resource efficiency, renewable electricity, and low-carbon innovation, which has directly accelerated key emissions reduction and renewable electricity adoption milestones."

Regarding climate governance, Delta achieved a 53.6% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions in 2024 compared to the 2021 baseline, while global operational sites reached an 84% renewable electricity usage rate. Delta is also actively advancing Scope 3 carbon reduction efforts by establishing subcommittees focused on indirect emissions from upstream procurement and the use of downstream sold products, bringing together cross-functional teams to assess emissions and develop management strategies.

In 2024, Delta invested US$ 21 million through its internal carbon pricing mechanism fund, achieving carbon emission reductions exceeding 37,000 metric tons. The Company released the ICP Report in 2025 to share its implementation experience, which has garnered significant industry attention. Furthermore, Delta continues to strengthen supplier engagement and decarbonization capacity; over half of Delta's procurement value comes from tier-1 suppliers committed to SBT targets, and over 60% of tier-1 significant suppliers have signed the "Carbon Reduction Commitment."

Although Delta is not a high-water-consumption company, it proactively enhances dynamic resilience against increasing water stress. In 2024, Delta's Board approved the Water Resource Policy aimed at strengthening resilience to climate change and water scarcity. That year, overall water productivity intensity (WPI) across manufacturing sites decreased by 30.7% compared to the 2020 baseline—far exceeding the 2025 target of a 10% reduction. Delta has also initiated assessments using the Science Based Targets Network (SBTN) framework to balance corporate water use with the needs of natural ecosystems.

CDP's annual assessment and scoring process is globally recognized as the gold standard for corporate environmental transparency. More than 640 investors with over US$ 127 trillion in assets, and over 270 major procurement organizations with combined spending of US$ 6.4 trillion, request that their suppliers disclose information about their environmental impacts, risks, and opportunities. Delta has been listed on CDP's "A List" for Water Security for six consecutive years and has maintained "Leadership" recognition for Climate Change ten times.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

By PR Newswire

Delta Electronics

