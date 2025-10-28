Corporate

Cushman & Wakefield named valuation team of the year at RICS awards

October 28, 2025 | 11:46
(0) user say
Cushman & Wakefield, has again been recognized for its leading professional service excellence at the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors Awards in Hong Kong.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 October 2025 - Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, has again been recognized for its leading professional service excellence at the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Awards in Hong Kong. The firm was awarded Winner in the "Valuation Team of the Year" category at the 2025 awards ceremony held at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong.

Cushman & Wakefield continues to expand and enhance the scope of conventional valuation services to encompass sustainable and alternative asset classes, enriching the valuation function into a total solution with multi-disciplined expertise spanning Sustainability, ESG, and Green Finance. Strategically aligning diverse stakeholders across the Chinese mainland and ASEAN, our team consistently embed the highest professional standards and best practices into every project.

Andrew Chan, Managing Director, Head of Valuation & Advisory Services, Greater China, Cushman & Wakefield, commented, "We are honored to be recognized once again at the RICS Hong Kong Awards. This accolade reflects the unwavering dedication, professionalism, and innovation of our valuation team. Since 1993, we have remained committed to evolving our services to meet the dynamic needs of the market — embracing sustainability, ESG, and emerging asset classes. This recognition reinforces our mission to deliver best-in-class valuation solutions and nurture the next generation of industry leaders."

John Siu, Managing Director, Hong Kong, Cushman & Wakefield, added, "Congratulations to all our professional teams for once again exemplifying Cushman & Wakefield's commitment to excellence and innovation. This recognition at the RICS Hong Kong Awards reflects our unwavering dedication to delivering client-centric solutions and driving industry progress. As we continue to evolve with the market, we remain focused on providing exceptional service and shaping the future of real estate in Hong Kong."

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Cushman & Wakefield

TagTag:
CushmanWakefield RICS Cushman & Wakefield valuation team RICS awards Hong Kong

