Chubb Life Hong Kong marks 50th anniversary at Art Basel

Paraphernalia, Galerie du Haïdouc, Bourges, France (2003)

Have We Met?, Japan Foundation Forum, Tokyo, Japan (2004).

Bangkok Bangkok, La Capella, Barcelona (2005)

Politics of Fun, Haus der Kulturen der Welt, Berlin (2005)

Yokohama Triennale, Yokohama, Japan (2005)

Mairie de 6e, Paris, France (2006)

Temporary Art Museum SoiSabai with Yoshitomo Nara, Silpakorn Universiity, Bangkok (2006)

Some Proposals for the Next Future, Silpakorn University, Bangkok (2007)

Sharjah Biennale, Sharjah, UAE; Animated Painting, San Diego Art Museum (2007)

The 7th Asian Pacific Triennial of Contemporary Art (APT7), Queensland Art Gallery, Brisbane (2009)

《 Mist》 . Installation view at Central Plaza, Chieng Rai, Thailand, 2011.

Myarab (Fawn). New World Mall, Banglamphu - Bangkok Design Week 2026, 29 Jan – 8 Feb 2026

Baan Bardo: Wonderfruits, Pattaya, Thailand, Dec 2025

Not Quite a Total Eclipse - 100 Tonson Gallery, Bangkok, 2009

Planetary Seed, 100 Tonson Gallery, Bangkok, 2024

Octave Maze, Sonic Voyage: A Journey of Rhythmic Flair exhibition by One Bangkok Retail and Cat Radio

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 March 2026 - To mark its 50th anniversary, Chubb Life Hong Kong presents Life Chapters, an immersive installation by Bangkok-based artist Wit Pimkanchanapong, at Art Basel Hong Kong 2026 (March 27–29). As Art Basel's Official Show Partner for the third consecutive year, Chubb Life Hong Kong reaffirms the company's longstanding role in safeguarding what truly matters, and protecting customers' lifetime of work.Hosted in the Chubb Life Hong Kong Lounge near the Hall 1D entrance at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Life Chapters invites visitors to reflect on how every action shapes the journeys and legacies they leave behind. The artwork leads visitors through shifting paths and walls that reveal changing perspectives, reflecting that each action taken defines a life journey. Each step highlights a central theme: securing what matters most allows individuals to honor their unique journeys and the legacies they leave behind."As Chubb Life Hong Kong turns 50, beginning our anniversary year at Art Basel is a deliberate choice," said Belinda Au, President of Chubb Life Hong Kong and Head of North Asia. "Our clients entrust us with what is irreplaceable – their families, their futures and their enduring legacy that reflects a lifetime of work. By bringing Life Chapters to Art Basel, we are highlighting a belief that runs through our 50th Anniversary campaign: every action is a legacy. Our role is to give customers the protection and clarity to take mindful actions with confidence."This commitment to safeguarding what matters most and recognizing the role of art in legacy planning is underpinned by Chubb's global reputation as a long‑standing patron and insurer of the arts. With Hong Kong established as one of the world's leading art trading hubs, and research showing that high-net-worth individuals allocated an average of 20% of their wealth to art collections, art is also an increasingly important part of client portfolios and a key consideration in asset portfolio and legacy planning for high-net-worth individuals.The Art Basel installation marks the beginning of a year-long program celebrating Chubb Life Hong Kong's 50th Anniversary, including cultural partnerships, community initiatives and conversations on life, legacy and intergenerational planning. Across this year, these activities will honor five decades of helping people in Hong Kong protect their aspirations and live the lives they imagine.AppendixAbout Life ChaptersAt Art Basel Hong Kong 2026 (March 27–29), Chubb Life Hong Kong will present Life Chapters (hosted in the Chubb Life Hong Kong Lounge near the Hall 1D entrance at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre), an immersive installation by Bangkok-based artist Wit Pimkanchanapong that explores life-defining moments that shape an individual's path.As patrons navigate the shifting, maze-like environment within Chubb Life's lounge, they'll encounter subtle cues – objects, sounds, phrases – that serve as portals for reflection, while shifting walls, semi-transparent surfaces, and changing sightlines will heighten visitors' awareness of one another and create a shared experience.Life Chapters leaves space for viewers to construct their own readings. Instead of guiding them toward a single conclusion, the installation encourages experimentation and responsiveness, rewarding those who explore its possibilities. The pathways visitors trace – deliberate or intuitive – suggest the fluidity with which life can pivot, open or be reimagined. In this sense, the work is completed by participation: each passage through the maze inscribes a new layer of meaning, making the audience an active contributor to the artwork's evolving form.The work embodies Chubb Life Hong Kong's belief that every action is a legacy – that what we do, however small, reshapes the paths available to ourselves and others.About Wit PimkanchanapongWit Pimkanchanapong is a Bangkok-based artist. Born in 1976 in Bangkok, Pimkanchanapong graduated from the faculty of Architecture, Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok, Thailand in 1992 and received a MA in Visual Communication, Electronic Media & Time-Based Media, from Kent Institute of Art & Design, Maidstone, UK in 1994.Wit identifies the special qualities of particular spaces, materials and multimedia from an architectural viewpoint and causes them to reflect the uniqueness of the region or place, transforming these into spaces that bring awareness to the viewer. He also creates places where people can share artworks, via an idiosyncratic mechanism combining media technology and everyday items.Maze as a concept has become an important form in Pimkanchanapong's work since 2021. Its origins come from his encounter with a Buddhist maze ceremony on the northern border of Thailand, which opened a way for him to bring together art, architecture, design and technology. He sees the maze as a literal representation of life: it is not linear or predetermined, and it contains many entry points, shifting routes, and unexpected possibilities. Viewers of the work may move forward, reach a dead end, and then find a new path — a rhythm the artist connects with the "rebirths" one can experience over a lifetime.Exhibitions and shows:Previous works:

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Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.