Chipscreen Biosciences founder wins EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 5, 2025, Dr. Lu Xianping, Founder, Chairman of Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences Co., Ltd, has been named the Chinese mainland winner of the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ 2025 awards.

This recognition honors his outstanding contributions to advancing new-quality productive forces and driving innovation within the pharmaceutical industry.

The award program, themed "Two Decades of Unwavering Strength, Forging Ahead in the New Era," celebrates entrepreneurs who shoulder new-era responsibilities and contribute significantly to national prosperity and social progress.

Dr. Lu Xianping stands as a distinguished scientist and entrepreneur in China's innovative pharmaceutical sector. He earned a Ph.D. in Molecular Biology from Peking Union Medical College, pursued postdoctoral research in the U.S., and successfully founded two biopharmaceutical companies. Driven by the mission to "develop affordable innovative drugs for ordinary people," he chose to return to China and established Chipscreen Biosciences in 2001.

Against the backdrop of China's historical focus on generic drugs, Dr. Lu dedicated himself to researching first-in-class drugs with entirely novel mechanisms of action. By building a new drug discovery and evaluation platform based on chemical genomics and AI-assisted design, he significantly improved R&D success rates and shortened development cycles. Under his leadership, Chidamide became China's first original small-molecule anti-tumor innovative drug and the country's first pharmaceutical product to be globally licensed out. It filled a critical gap in treating peripheral T-cell lymphoma in China and has extended new hope to patients with breast cancer, adult T-cell leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and other malignancies. Chiglitazar Sodium, developed over 19 years for Type 2 diabetes, marked a historic breakthrough as the world's first PPAR pan-agonist. Both drugs have been included in China's National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL), substantially reducing patients' financial burdens. In the current pipeline, multiple drug candidates with significant first-in-class potential are expected to deliver novel therapeutic options for chronic diseases such as Alzheimer's disease.

Dr. Lu has actively promoted improvements in China's pharmaceutical ecosystem, including the evolution of innovative drug review pathways, NRDL inclusion mechanisms and capital market reforms. Under his guidance, Chipscreen has donated over RMB 700 million worth of medicines, helping more than 10,000 patients alleviate treatment costs. Dedicated to developing first-in-class therapies with novel targets, structures and mechanisms, he has been hailed by international media as "China's pioneer of original innovative drugs."