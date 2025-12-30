ARC Group hosts premier capital markets forum in Tokyo

TOKYO, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ARC Group will host the Capital Markets & M&A Forum in Tokyo, an exclusive gathering of the nation's most influential financial professionals, corporate executives, investors, and advisors. Designed for senior decision-makers, this high-impact forum will uncover actionable insights, foster elite connections, and open the door to exceptional deal-making opportunities in Tokyo's fast-evolving capital markets. The event will take place on January 20th, 2026, at the Ritz-Carlton Tokyo Hotel.

For the first time, ARC Group brings its flagship Capital Markets & M&A Forum to Tokyo, convening senior executives, investors, and advisors for a focused dialogue on the forces shaping global capital markets and cross-border deal-making.

Previously hosted in leading financial hubs including Shanghai, Shenzhen, Dubai, and Kuala Lumpur, the forum has established itself as a trusted platform for senior decision-makers to exchange insights and explore cross-border opportunities.

Set in Japan's leading financial hub, the forum will explore key trends across IPOs, M&A, financing, and strategic expansion, with particular attention to opportunities emerging in Japan and the broader Asia-Pacific region. Through off-the-record discussions, strategic perspectives, and sector-focused sessions, participants will gain practical insights into navigating an evolving market environment.

Held at The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo, this exclusive gathering offers a highly curated networking experience, bringing together decision-makers across investment banking, corporate leadership, legal advisory, and institutional investment. Attendees will have the opportunity to exchange views with peers, build meaningful connections, and identify pathways for collaboration and deal flow.

This milestone Tokyo edition marks ARC Group's continued commitment to fostering high-level capital markets dialogue across Asia's most influential financial centers.

Venue: The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo

Tokyo Midtown, 9 Chome-7-1 Akasaka, Minato City, Tokyo 107-6245, Japan

Date: January 20, 2026

Register here: https://arc-group.com/capital-market-and-ma-forum-2026-tokyo-edition/