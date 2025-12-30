Press reviews FAW Trucks Global Partners Conference

BEIJING, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Press news from www.Chinatrucks.org The sea is vast because it can hold a hundred rivers. For a brand to become world-class, it must have sufficient sales and a good reputation in the international market.

The sea is vast because it can hold a hundred rivers. Recently, the 2026 Global Partner Conference of FAW TRUCKS was held in Chengdu, clearly stating that it will fully build a technological FAW TRUCKS, a green FAW TRUCKS and an international FAW TRUCKS, and promote the leapfrog new development of the enterprise. Obviously, international FAW TRUCKS will be implemented as one of the three core strategies for the future of liberation. For a brand to become world-class, it must have sufficient sales and a good reputation in the international market.

In fact, at this annual meeting, FAW TRUCKS not only set up an international exhibition hall separately, but also organized a grand overseas partner conference, and officially released the core brand architecture that supports FAW Trucks towards the future for the international strategy. They are the five overseas product brands of CORTRON, DORTRON, LITRON, PITRON and BOTRON. Each brand is both independent and closely coordinated, jointly forming a complete and three-dimensional brand matrix of FAW TRUCKS, ensuring that in every market segment, the most focused value commitment can be provided.

There is no doubt that these actions have already demonstrated that the overseas efforts of FAW TRUCKS are no longer what they used to be. Instead, they are resolute in will and determination, with no room for error.

Obviously, the FAW TRUCKS strategy is a comprehensive consideration by FAW TRUCKS based on multiple factors such as the market, brand, technology and policy. It aims to achieve high-quality development of the enterprise through a global layout and consolidate its leading position in the global commercial vehicle field.

It is reported that the power of international FAW TRUCKS is gradually emerging. Taking this year as an example, FAW TRUCKS's total vehicle sales for the whole year were approximately 260,000 units, with overseas sales exceeding 60,000 units, accounting for about 23% of its total overseas sales.

In 2026, Jiefang plans to achieve a total vehicle sales volume of 320,000 units, with an overseas sales target of 80,000 units, and the proportion of overseas sales is expected to be 24%. By 2030, in accordance with FAW TRUCKS's "Sprint2030" internationalization strategy, the global sales target is 500,000 units, and the overseas sales plan is to reach 180,000 units. At that time, the proportion of overseas sales will increase to 36%. There is no doubt that the weight of international FAW TRUCKS is increasing year by year.

In 2026, FAW TRUCKS will focus on six core sectors and comprehensively deepen global cooperation. Ignite market buzz with more precise brand narratives, advance into niche markets with a richer product matrix, consolidate win-win forces with more compatible incentive mechanisms, solidify the foundation of after-sales services with a higher-quality service system, solve financing problems with more flexible financial solutions, and ensure the successful implementation of international strategies with a higher-quality delivery system.

At present, the global commercial vehicle industry is undergoing profound changes towards new energy, intelligence and networking. The internationalization strategy enables Jiefang to absorb international advanced technologies and concepts more extensively, accelerate its own technological upgrading and innovation, and at the same time seize the commanding heights in emerging fields such as new energy and intelligent driving in the global market, enhancing its adaptability and competitiveness in the process of industry transformation.

Born into the world, unrivaled. The upgrading and implementation of the international FAW TRUCKS strategy is not only a vivid footnote to FAW TRUCKS's continuous self-innovation, but also an action guide for FAW TRUCKS to move towards becoming a world-class brand. The future is here and the path ahead is promising. We believe that with the in-depth implementation of this strategy, FAW TRUCKS will shine even brighter and achieve even greater success in the future.