ASUS previews next-gen Zenbook DUO and AI PCs ahead of CES 2026

December 30, 2025 | 14:41
The tech giant unveiled its first ProArt GoPro laptop and a new AI PC lineup before the major tech show.

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUS announced the upcoming Always Incredible virtual launch event at CES 2026, where the company will unveil the latest portfolio of AI PCs. Streaming globally on January 6, 2026, at 09:00 PST (17:00 GMT) via the ASUS event site, the showcase will demonstrate how ASUS's vision of Ubiquitous AI. Incredible Possibilities is shaping the future of intelligent computing and redefining user experiences across work, creativity, and daily life.

AI Designed for Real-World Impact

ASUS is committed to enhancing everyday life through AI. The company will unveil a comprehensive AI ecosystem designed to deliver intelligent assistance across its portfolio of Copilot+ PCs, lightweight laptops, and creator solutions. This is brought to life through two key initiatives: Everyday AI, which enhances daily convenience and connectivity, and Creator AI, which provides advanced tools to accelerate creative workflows.

The Future of Multitasking: The Next-Generation ASUS Zenbook DUO

Highlighting the Everyday AI vision, ASUS offered a preview of the next-generation ASUS Zenbook DUO, engineered for a revolutionary leap in mobile productivity. Crafted from innovative Ceraluminum™, its stronger and more durable form factor delivers a leap in performance and all-day battery life, redefining the workflow for modern professionals on the go.
Watch the official teaser video: The Next Chapter of ASUS Zenbook DUO

Creativity, Redefined: The First-Ever ProArt GoPro Edition

For the creator with an adventurous spirit, ASUS introduces the first-ever ProArt GoPro Edition. This groundbreaking collaboration redefines creativity for creators on the move, showcasing a transformation into a durable and premium powerhouse. Infused with GoPro's signature blue theme, the ProArt GoPro edition is engineered for extreme conditions, empowering you to capture and craft your vision anywhere. It's the ultimate laptop for your next adventure.
Watch the official teaser video: ProArt x GoPro

Experience the Always Incredible Launch

ASUS invites audiences worldwide to join the Always Incredible virtual launch event and discover how AI is being integrated into everyday life—unlocking new possibilities in creativity, productivity, and intelligent computing.

ASUS Pressroom: http://press.asus.com

By PR Newswire

ASUSTek Computer INC.

ASUS Zenbook DUO AI PCs

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

