Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Singapore SME 500 Awards 2025 celebrate top performing SMEs

December 30, 2025 | 15:21
(0) user say
The awards recognise small and medium enterprises demonstrating outstanding performance and a commitment to business excellence.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid shifting global dynamics and economic uncertainty, Singapore's performing and leading Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) were recognised at the Singapore SME 500 Awards 2025 presentation ceremony on 03 December at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

The Singapore SME 500 Award 2025, administered by the Association of Trade and Commerce (ATC), officially recognises Singapore's performing and leading SMEs that have demonstrated strong business fundamentals, management, business excellence and sustainable growth.

As one of the nation's long running and highly regarded business accolades, the Singapore SME 500 Award continues to serve as a trusted benchmark for enterprise credibility, business standards and capability within Singapore's business landscape.

Award recipients come from a diverse range of industries and trade sectors, including technology, building and construction, retailers, logistics and professional services. This year's edition has also seen an increase in enterprise attaining recognition for stronger business performance, sustained revenue growth and enhanced business capabilities.

Singapore SME 500 Consecutive Years Award Winner

A total of 56 enterprises were recognised for achieving the Singapore SME 500 Award for consecutive three years and beyond (as of December 2025).

These long-term achievers reinforce consistent and improved business performance, commitment to business quality and standards and strategic continuity (list of consecutive award winners is provided in Annex A).

Winners of the Singapore SME 500 Award 2025 Special Category

The Special Category award winners are selected from all finalists of the Singapore SME 500 Award 2025 and are recognised based on their overall judging scores evaluated in the individual category.

Winners of the special category demonstrate exceptional achievements and outstanding enterprise performance in the related fields. Three overall winners were awarded the Singapore SME 500 Award 2025 – Special Category.

Singapore SME 500 Award – 2025 Winner of the Emerging Brand Special Category: Kelly Oriental Skincate Pte Ltd

Singapore SME 500 Award – 2025 Winner of the Best Digital Adopter Special Category: Finmo Tech Pte Ltd

Singapore SME 500 Award – 2025 Winner of the Fast Growing SME Special Category: T B C Transportation Pte Ltd

The Singapore SME 500 Award continues to strengthen the positioning of Singapore enterprises both locally and internationally by recognising enterprises who are committed to business excellence, adopt robust governance standards and possess the capability to evolve alongside shifting market environments.

With the collective efforts of industry stakeholders, partners and Singapore's business community, the Singapore SME 500 Award continue to play a key role in recognising committed enterprises and strengthening the future of Singapore's SME landscape.

The Singapore SME 500 Award is a one of Singapore's long running and highly regarded business award, recognising enterprises that demonstrate commitment to outstanding business excellence, strong performance standards and capability to scale and grow.

More information and the list of award winners can be found on https://sme500.atc.sg.

By PR Newswire

Association of Trade and Commerce (ATC)

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Singapore SME 500 Awards smes SME 500 Awards Small Medium Enterprise Awards

Related Contents

Sustainability standards reshaping Vietnam’s trade landscape

Sustainability standards reshaping Vietnam’s trade landscape

Voluntary Sustainability Standards: From compliance burden to competitive advantage

Voluntary Sustainability Standards: From compliance burden to competitive advantage

SeABank secures $80m from Proparco and FMO for inclusive, green growth

SeABank secures $80m from Proparco and FMO for inclusive, green growth

Singapore becomes launchpad for Vietnamese SMEs

Singapore becomes launchpad for Vietnamese SMEs

Vietnamese firms gain more support for cross-border e-commerce

Vietnamese firms gain more support for cross-border e-commerce

Vietnam is showing resilience amid global headwinds

Vietnam is showing resilience amid global headwinds

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

JinkoSolar announces 2025 annual general meeting results

JinkoSolar announces 2025 annual general meeting results

HashMicro outlines 2026 enterprise inventory management trends

HashMicro outlines 2026 enterprise inventory management trends

Press reviews FAW Trucks Global Partners Conference

Press reviews FAW Trucks Global Partners Conference

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Takeda Vietnam awarded for ongoing support of Vietnam’s sustainability efforts

Takeda Vietnam awarded for ongoing support of Vietnam’s sustainability efforts

Corporate Excellence Award affirms VIB’s leadership in sustainable retail banking

Corporate Excellence Award affirms VIB’s leadership in sustainable retail banking

HEYTEA POP MART partner for first global simultaneous launch

HEYTEA POP MART partner for first global simultaneous launch

Lane Crawford AiDLab partner on AI personal stylist for fashion retail

Lane Crawford AiDLab partner on AI personal stylist for fashion retail

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020