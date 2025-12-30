Singapore SME 500 Awards 2025 celebrate top performing SMEs

SINGAPORE, Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid shifting global dynamics and economic uncertainty, Singapore's performing and leading Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) were recognised at the Singapore SME 500 Awards 2025 presentation ceremony on 03 December at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

The Singapore SME 500 Award 2025, administered by the Association of Trade and Commerce (ATC), officially recognises Singapore's performing and leading SMEs that have demonstrated strong business fundamentals, management, business excellence and sustainable growth.

As one of the nation's long running and highly regarded business accolades, the Singapore SME 500 Award continues to serve as a trusted benchmark for enterprise credibility, business standards and capability within Singapore's business landscape.

Award recipients come from a diverse range of industries and trade sectors, including technology, building and construction, retailers, logistics and professional services. This year's edition has also seen an increase in enterprise attaining recognition for stronger business performance, sustained revenue growth and enhanced business capabilities.

Singapore SME 500 Consecutive Years Award Winner

A total of 56 enterprises were recognised for achieving the Singapore SME 500 Award for consecutive three years and beyond (as of December 2025).

These long-term achievers reinforce consistent and improved business performance, commitment to business quality and standards and strategic continuity (list of consecutive award winners is provided in Annex A).

Winners of the Singapore SME 500 Award 2025 Special Category

The Special Category award winners are selected from all finalists of the Singapore SME 500 Award 2025 and are recognised based on their overall judging scores evaluated in the individual category.

Winners of the special category demonstrate exceptional achievements and outstanding enterprise performance in the related fields. Three overall winners were awarded the Singapore SME 500 Award 2025 – Special Category.

Singapore SME 500 Award – 2025 Winner of the Emerging Brand Special Category: Kelly Oriental Skincate Pte Ltd

Singapore SME 500 Award – 2025 Winner of the Best Digital Adopter Special Category: Finmo Tech Pte Ltd

Singapore SME 500 Award – 2025 Winner of the Fast Growing SME Special Category: T B C Transportation Pte Ltd

The Singapore SME 500 Award continues to strengthen the positioning of Singapore enterprises both locally and internationally by recognising enterprises who are committed to business excellence, adopt robust governance standards and possess the capability to evolve alongside shifting market environments.

With the collective efforts of industry stakeholders, partners and Singapore's business community, the Singapore SME 500 Award continue to play a key role in recognising committed enterprises and strengthening the future of Singapore's SME landscape.

More information and the list of award winners can be found on https://sme500.atc.sg.