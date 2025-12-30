Corporate

PolicyStreet offers uncapped 10% car insurance savings with promo

December 30, 2025 | 14:49
(0) user say
The insurer's new promotion provides guaranteed savings plus additional potential discounts on car insurance premiums.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PolicyStreet is rolling out its largest car insurance promotion to date with the launch of its '10+10' Promo, offering an uncapped 10% discount on car insurance premiums alongside an additional RM10 discount. Complemented by their free road tax offering, the campaign is designed to help Malaysians compare insurers and choose coverage that delivers the greatest value, best suited for their lifestyle.

"Running from 2 January until the end of April, the '10+10' Promo is structured around how Malaysians spend at different points of the month, as financial priorities and cashflow needs are not the same for everyone. Our goal is to make car insurance more accessible by offering meaningful savings and flexible options that cater to Malaysians across different financial situations," said Yen Ming Lee, Co-founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of PolicyStreet.

From the 1st to the 24th of each month, Malaysians can enjoy a 10% discount on their car insurance base premium after Non-Claim Discount (NCD), along with an additional RM10 discount provided by PolicyStreet, which will be reflected at the checkout page. The promotion is available daily during two dedicated sale windows, from 10 am to 11 am and 10 pm to 11 pm. For Malaysian drivers with base premiums of RM1,000 and above after NCD, the uncapped 10% discount translates into at least RM100 in savings.

From the 25th until the last day of the month, the campaign shifts focus to affordability, offering free road tax capped at RM90. Malaysians can pair this promotion with Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options such as Atome, SPay Later, or Grab PayLater, helping to manage upfront costs while maintaining essential coverage.

As with PolicyStreet's previous sales campaigns, customers can request a quotation via car.policystreet.com and complete payment during the designated sales windows to enjoy the promotion, no promo codes needed. Quotation links remain valid for up to two weeks, allowing customers sufficient time to review their options before proceeding with payment.

By running the campaign across the entire first quarter, PolicyStreet aims to give Malaysians the time and flexibility to plan, compare policies across insurers, and make informed decisions, rather than rushing into renewals out of necessity.

Beyond discounts, PolicyStreet continues to offer Malaysians a seamless digital experience, enabling them to compare car insurance policies across insurers, renew road tax, and explore flexible payment options, all in one place.

As Malaysians look to stay on track with their financial goals in 2026, PolicyStreet's '10+10' Promo reinforces a simple idea: meaningful savings should not come at the expense of choice. By combining smarter comparisons with meaningful discounts and flexible payment options, Malaysians can make more informed car insurance decisions as they start the year.

For more information on the '10+10' Promo, visit https://policystreet.com.my/tnc.

By PR Newswire

PolicyStreet

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
PolicyStreet Car insurance savings Insurance promotion

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

