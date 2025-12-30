Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Global Times: Stable cooperation key to achieving common prosperity

December 30, 2025 | 14:50
(0) user say
The commentary emphasises that sustained international collaboration is essential for shared economic growth and stability.

BEIJING, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Why has a Hollywood movie grossed far more in China than in North America? The currently screening animated Hollywood film Zootopia 2, as of press time, has taken in over 3.9 billion yuan in box office revenue in the Chinese mainland, far exceeding its North American earnings and temporarily making it the highest-grossing Hollywood animated movie. The extensive credits at the end of the film reflect the deep integration between the Chinese and American industries. Media analysis suggests that the booming Chinese film market not only presents commercial opportunities for global cinema but also highlights China's openness and vitality.

Recently, a delegation of Chinese entrepreneurs visited Washington, San Francisco, Oakland and other places in the US. Both the Chinese and American business communities are actively implementing the important consensus the two heads of state reached at their meeting in Busan, deepening economic and trade exchanges and cooperation. Since the Busan meeting in October, China-US relations have generally remained stable and positive, which has been widely welcomed by both countries and the international community. This again shows that dialogue between China and the US is better than confrontation, cooperation is better than a zero-sum game, stability is better than volatility and common prosperity is the right way forward.

China and the US should be partners and friends. This is what history has taught us and what reality needs. The economic and trade relations between China and the US are mutually beneficial and win-win in nature. Some individuals in the US talk about "the US being ripped off by China," which is a complete misreading of the facts. The volume of trade between the two countries has surged from less than $2.5 billion in 1979 to nearly $688.3 billion in 2024, an increase of over 270 times, demonstrating strong resilience and endogenous momentum. If one had been ripping the other off in China-US economic and trade relations, such a scale of cooperation would be impossible. Both sides have their own advantages in natural endowments, markets, capital and technology, and their complementarities are strong, creating vast room for cooperation. Over the long term, the interests of China and the US have become deeply intertwined.

Chinese ancestors once said, "Parties involved in trade can have their needs met and obtain more benefits." The inscription at the gate of the Commerce Research Library reads, "Cultivate peace and commerce with all." Bilateral trade in goods, service trade and two-way investment have brought tangible benefits to enterprises and people in both countries. Currently, US exports to China and Chinese investments in the US generate approximately 1 million jobs. China has long been the largest export market for US agricultural products. At the 3rd China International Supply Chain Expo, the number of US participating enterprises increased by 15 percent compared to last year, maintaining the largest number of foreign exhibitors. Facing opportunities and the door to prosperity, enterprises from China and US have made their choice with actions. As Sean Stein, president of the US-China Business Council, noted, American companies have been in China for the last 50 years. They're continuing to develop, expand and invest in China, more and more companies are choosing to develop joint ventures, and to partner very closely with Chinese companies.

Chinese President Xi Jinping pointed out that China's development does not contradict US vision of "Making America Great Again." The two countries can achieve mutual success and shared prosperity. Under the new situation, China and the US have more, not fewer, common interests, and the strategic value of cooperation has increased, not declined. Both nations face new development tasks and challenges and need to benefit from each other's growth. Whether in traditional fields such as trade and agriculture, or in emerging areas like climate change and artificial intelligence, the shared interests and room for cooperation are infinitely vast. The success of one side is an opportunity for the other. Former US president Jimmy Carter once said, "In the long term, the American people will see that getting along with China is a key to our own prosperity, our own peace, and our good life." This insight is becoming even more relevant in the current context.

Cooperation between China and the US benefits both sides, while confrontation harms both, a reality that has been repeatedly verified through practice. Mutual success and shared prosperity are tangible and observable outcomes. Looking to the future, the two sides should think big and recognize the long-term benefit of cooperation, implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, continuously expand our list of cooperation and make the cake of cooperation bigger. We should work more closely together and do more big, practical and good things that benefit the two countries and the world.

https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202512/1351802.shtml

By PR Newswire

Global Times

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Global Times Shared prosperity key International collaboration essential

Related Contents

Global Times: People-First Investments Drive Societal Progress in China

Global Times: People-First Investments Drive Societal Progress in China

Global Times: Principles and Sincerity Key to Stronger China-US Trade Ties

Global Times: Principles and Sincerity Key to Stronger China-US Trade Ties

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

JinkoSolar announces 2025 annual general meeting results

JinkoSolar announces 2025 annual general meeting results

HashMicro outlines 2026 enterprise inventory management trends

HashMicro outlines 2026 enterprise inventory management trends

Press reviews FAW Trucks Global Partners Conference

Press reviews FAW Trucks Global Partners Conference

Singapore SME 500 Awards 2025 celebrate top performing SMEs

Singapore SME 500 Awards 2025 celebrate top performing SMEs

XJTLU university launches immersive dome cinema

XJTLU university launches immersive dome cinema

ARC Group hosts premier capital markets forum in Tokyo

ARC Group hosts premier capital markets forum in Tokyo

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Takeda Vietnam awarded for ongoing support of Vietnam’s sustainability efforts

Takeda Vietnam awarded for ongoing support of Vietnam’s sustainability efforts

Corporate Excellence Award affirms VIB’s leadership in sustainable retail banking

Corporate Excellence Award affirms VIB’s leadership in sustainable retail banking

HEYTEA POP MART partner for first global simultaneous launch

HEYTEA POP MART partner for first global simultaneous launch

Lane Crawford AiDLab partner on AI personal stylist for fashion retail

Lane Crawford AiDLab partner on AI personal stylist for fashion retail

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020