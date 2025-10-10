Chen Zhi Climate Challenge 2025: Royal University of Agriculture Joins Youth Push

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 October 2025 - The Chen Zhi Climate Action Challenge, an initiative by philanthropist Neak Oknha Chen Zhi, has partnered with the Royal University of Agriculture (RUA) to inspire and equip Cambodian youth to develop impactful, community-based climate solutions. Guided by his belief that real progress on climate change requires not only policies and investments but also the creativity and determination of young people, Neak Oknha Chen Zhi launched this initiative to provide a platform for youth to experiment, learn, and showcase innovative ideas for a more resilient future.



Philanthropist and business leader Neak Oknha Chen Zhi has long championed youth-led progress in Cambodia, with initiatives spanning education, community resilience, and environmental sustainability. The Climate Action Challenge is the latest expression of this commitment, offering young Cambodians mentorship, resources, and a platform to design solutions that safeguard the environment for future generations.



The collaboration was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed at RUA's Phnom Penh campus by Dr. Huon Thavrak, Vice Rector of RUA, and a representative from Chen Zhi Climate Action Challenge program team. The ceremony was witnessed by senior representatives, including H.E. Ky Chanromdoul, Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.



Under the agreement, RUA—through its Faculty of Agricultural Education and Communications—will lead student outreach, host ideation workshops, and provide mentorship in the Sustainable Agriculture and Food Security thematic area. The Chen Zhi Climate Action Challenge will coordinate the program, award up to $30,000 in seed funding for winning proposals, and guide the implementation process.



The initiative engages Cambodian youth across four thematic areas: Renewable Energy, Nature-Based Solutions, Circular Economy, and Sustainable Agriculture and Food Security. Participants receive technical training, expert mentorship, and funding to transform innovative ideas into practical climate action.



"This collaboration is a valuable opportunity to channel the creativity and energy of Cambodia's youth, especially in agriculture and rural development. Together, we can inspire the next generation to advance sustainable solutions that protect our environment and communities," H.E. Ky Chanromdoul said.



Both sides have committed to joint branding, co-promotional activities, and a shared vision to expand the program's reach. The partnership aligns with Cambodia's climate priorities and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 13: Climate Action, and reflects philanthropist Neak Oknha Chen Zhi's strong commitment to empowering youth and advancing sustainable development in Cambodia.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.