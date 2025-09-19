Chen Zhi Climate Challenge 2025: Cambodia Green Innovator Grants Open

Renewable Energy

Nature-Based Solutions

Circular Economy

Sustainable Agriculture and Food Security

Age: Cambodian citizens aged 18 to 30

Team: Form a group of 3 to 5 members

Theme Selection: Each team must select one out of 4 thematic areas for their proposal

Originality: Submissions must be original, not previously awarded or plagiarized

Independence: Teams must not formally represent existing organizations (e.g., NGOs, companies)

Participation: Commitment to all program stages, including workshops, mentorship, the semi-final and the final pitch

Implementation: Winning teams must carry out their proposed projects

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 September 2025 - Applications are now open for the Chen Zhi Climate Action Challenge, a nationwide initiative led by philanthropist Neak Oknha Chen Zhi that empowers young Cambodians to develop bold, scalable solutions to address the climate crisis.Launched under newly signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Ministry of Environment and the Royal University of Agriculture, the Challenge offers funding, expert mentorship, and national recognition to the country's most promising green innovators.Spearheaded by Neak Oknha Chen Zhi, the initiative reflects his long-term vision of mobilizing Cambodia's youth to lead the transition to a clean, sustainable future. The program aligns with the National Environmental Strategy and Action Plan, ensuring that each proposed solution contributes directly to Cambodia's environmental priorities.A philanthropist and business leader, Neak Oknha Chen Zhi has long championed education, skills training, and community development as ways to prepare Cambodia's youth for the future. The Climate Action Challenge builds on this commitment, underscoring his belief that equipping young people to innovate is key to advancing a greener, more resilient Cambodia.The Challenge invites youth-led teams to submit original project ideas in one of four key areas:Applicants must meet the following criteria:From September 2025 through January 2026, selected teams will undergo an intensive training and mentorship program supported by CE SAIN, UN-Habitat, Ruy Reach, and other environmental experts. The program will culminate in a final pitch competition, where top teams will receive seed funding of up to USD 30,000 to bring their solutions to life.A total of 20 teams will be shortlisted. One additional team will receive the "Most Popular Project" award, based on online public voting.Applications can be submitted directly via this [Chen Zhi Climate Action Challenge 2025 – Team Application Form]. The deadline to apply isFor updates and announcements, follow the Chen Zhi Climate Action Challenge on Facebook.

