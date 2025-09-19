Corporate

Chen Zhi Climate Challenge 2025: Cambodia Green Innovator Grants Open

September 19, 2025 | 11:39
(0) user say
Seed funding of USD fifty thousand awaits cleantech startups, offering founders Cambodia climate keywords and application checklist.
PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 September 2025 - Applications are now open for the Chen Zhi Climate Action Challenge, a nationwide initiative led by philanthropist Neak Oknha Chen Zhi that empowers young Cambodians to develop bold, scalable solutions to address the climate crisis.

Launched under newly signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Ministry of Environment and the Royal University of Agriculture, the Challenge offers funding, expert mentorship, and national recognition to the country's most promising green innovators.

Spearheaded by Neak Oknha Chen Zhi, the initiative reflects his long-term vision of mobilizing Cambodia's youth to lead the transition to a clean, sustainable future. The program aligns with the National Environmental Strategy and Action Plan, ensuring that each proposed solution contributes directly to Cambodia's environmental priorities.

A philanthropist and business leader, Neak Oknha Chen Zhi has long championed education, skills training, and community development as ways to prepare Cambodia's youth for the future. The Climate Action Challenge builds on this commitment, underscoring his belief that equipping young people to innovate is key to advancing a greener, more resilient Cambodia.

Program Overview

The Challenge invites youth-led teams to submit original project ideas in one of four key areas:
  • Renewable Energy
  • Nature-Based Solutions
  • Circular Economy
  • Sustainable Agriculture and Food Security
Applicants must meet the following criteria:
  • Age: Cambodian citizens aged 18 to 30
  • Team: Form a group of 3 to 5 members
  • Theme Selection: Each team must select one out of 4 thematic areas for their proposal
  • Originality: Submissions must be original, not previously awarded or plagiarized
  • Independence: Teams must not formally represent existing organizations (e.g., NGOs, companies)
  • Participation: Commitment to all program stages, including workshops, mentorship, the semi-final and the final pitch
  • Implementation: Winning teams must carry out their proposed projects

From September 2025 through January 2026, selected teams will undergo an intensive training and mentorship program supported by CE SAIN, UN-Habitat, Ruy Reach, and other environmental experts. The program will culminate in a final pitch competition, where top teams will receive seed funding of up to USD 30,000 to bring their solutions to life.

A total of 20 teams will be shortlisted. One additional team will receive the "Most Popular Project" award, based on online public voting.

How to Apply

Applications can be submitted directly via this [Chen Zhi Climate Action Challenge 2025 – Team Application Form]. The deadline to apply is 09 October 2025.

For updates and announcements, follow the Chen Zhi Climate Action Challenge on Facebook.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Chen Zhi Climate Action Challenge

TagTag:
Chen Zhi Climate Action Challenge Green Innovator Grants Cleantech Startups Chen Zhi Climate Action

