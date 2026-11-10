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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Irish Chamber of Commerce confirms sponsors for Hong Kong forum

November 10, 2026 | 09:33
(0) user say
The Irish Chamber of Commerce of Hong Kong secured 10 sponsors and 12 supporting organisations for its business forum scheduled for November 19.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 November 2026 – The Irish Chamber of Commerce of Hong Kong today announced the sponsors and supporting organisations behind the Asia Pacific Irish Business Forum 2026, taking place on 19 and 20 November at the Island Shangri-La, Hong Kong. Ireland's Neale Richmond, Minister of State at the Department of Foreign Affairs with special responsibility for International Development and Diaspora, is among the confirmed speakers.

Irish Chamber of Commerce confirms sponsors for Hong Kong forum
Padraig Seif, President of the Irish Chamber of Commerce of Hong Kong

The forum will bring together senior business leaders, investors and policymakers from Asia Pacific and Ireland for two days of keynotes, sector panels and structured networking.

Sponsors are Air Mount Technic, Airwallex, BMW, Crown Worldwide Group, InvestHK, the Irish Whiskey Association, Osome, Precious Metals Asia and Savantas Policy Institute.

Supporting organisations include Irish Chamber of Commerce China; Meetings and Exhibitions Hong Kong (MEHK), a division of the Hong Kong Tourism Board; the Government of Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Global Irish); and Bord Bia – the Irish Food Board, together with Enterprise Ireland, Chambers Ireland and Asia County Board GAA. Irish chambers of commerce from across the region, including Indonesia, Macao, Singapore, Thailand and Japan, also support the forum.

Padraig Seif, President of the Irish Chamber of Commerce of Hong Kong, said:

"The strength of support behind the forum shows how much appetite there is for closer commercial ties between Ireland, Hong Kong and the wider region. Ireland and Hong Kong share a stable common-law legal system, making each a natural gateway for the other. For Hong Kong and Asian businesses, Ireland is the best platform for expanding into Europe as it is an English-speaking EU member with proximity to the UK. Irish companies, in turn, can use Hong Kong as a springboard into Asia.

The programme covers eight sectors: Agri-Foods, Aviation, Education, Finance, Pharma, Tech/AI, Tourism, and Regional Connectivity and Collaboration. More than 30 speakers are confirmed.

Attendees can meet Irish business and agency representatives and network with Asia-based Irish Chamber delegates. There is also an evening reception with the Gaelic Athletic Association and an exclusive whiskey tasting with the Irish Whiskey Association, featuring Ahascragh, Clonakilty and Lough Ree distilleries.

Registration is open through the Irish Chamber of Commerce of Hong Kong events page. The Full Pass costs HK$2,000 (approximately US$260) and covers the conference and networking reception. The tasting requires separate registration due to limited seating.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By the Irish Chamber of Commerce of Hong Kong

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Irish Chamber of Commerce Irish Chamber of Commerce of Hong Kong Asia Pacific Irish Business Forum 2026 Ireland Hong Kong business ties

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