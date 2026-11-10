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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SHARP partners with ALPRO Pharmacy for health initiative in Malaysia

November 10, 2026 | 09:42
(0) user say
Technology manufacturer SHARP collaborated with ALPRO Pharmacy to launch the MIRAI Living initiative, promoting health awareness across everyday home environments in Malaysia.

SEREMBAN, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 November 2026 – Sharp Electronics (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. (SHARP) and ALPRO Pharmacy have unveiled MIRAI Living, a strategic corporate collaboration aimed at raising health awareness and encouraging healthier lifestyles among Malaysians through accessible health knowledge, technology and practical wellness solutions.

From Left: Ph. Lim En Ni, Chief Pharmacist and Engagement Director of Alpro Group ; Ph. Dr. Hiew Fei Tsong, Co-founder of Alpro Group ; ⁠Mr. Ting Yang Chung, Managing Director of Sharp Electronics (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. ; Mr. Kubo Takahiro, Vice President of Sharp Electronics (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.

From Left: Ph. Lim En Ni, Chief Pharmacist and Engagement Director of Alpro Group ; Ph. Dr. Hiew Fei Tsong, Co-founder of Alpro Group ; ⁠Ting Yang Chung, Managing Director of Sharp Electronics (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. ; Kubo Takahiro, Vice President of Sharp Electronics (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.

Meaning "future" in Japanese, MIRAI reflects the belief that a healthier tomorrow begins with the choices we make today. Through this collaboration, SHARP will contribute its technology capabilities and solutions, while ALPRO Pharmacy will bring its healthcare expertise, practical guidance from its healthcare professionals and close connections with the communities it serves. Together, both organisations aim to help Malaysians better understand their health needs and make informed everyday choices.

The importance of health awareness is highlighted by Malaysia's National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) 2025, which found that 39.1% of Malaysians aged 60 and above are living with diabetes. Meanwhile, NHMS 2023 reported that approximately 15.6% of Malaysian adults, or one in six, are living with diabetes.

These findings reinforce the need for accessible, accurate health information and greater awareness of the everyday choices that contribute to overall wellbeing.

Making Healthier Living Part of Everyday Life
MIRAI Living is envisioned as an evolving platform that brings together health education, technology and practical lifestyle solutions. It aims to make relevant health information easier to understand and apply, while encouraging individuals and communities to take a more proactive approach to their wellbeing.

Through the collaboration, SHARP's technology capabilities and solutions will complement ALPRO Pharmacy's healthcare expertise and community reach. The partnership will explore ways to translate health awareness into practical applications across homes, workplaces, schools and community settings. SHARP's healthy-living technologies and products, including air-care and food-preparation solutions, may serve as examples of how innovation can support healthier environments and everyday routines.

The collaboration also creates opportunities to engage organisations and employers through workplace wellness initiatives. Potential activities may include health-awareness programmes, educational sessions, office pantry solutions and premium corporate gifting, supporting ALPRO's employee wellness programmes and extending the reach of MIRAI Living beyond individual consumers.

Consumer-facing initiatives may also combine selected SHARP products with ALPRO Pharmacy's health and wellness offerings, supported by guidance from its healthcare professionals. This approach will help consumers better understand their health and wellness needs and how relevant products and solutions can support their everyday lives.

"At SHARP, our philosophy, 'In Step With Your Future,' reflects our commitment to using innovation and technology to create meaningful value for society. We believe that technology can play an important role beyond products by supporting greater awareness, access to information and better everyday experiences. Through MIRAI Living, we are joining forces with ALPRO Pharmacy to bring together SHARP's technology capabilities and ALPRO's healthcare expertise. Our shared ambition is to help Malaysians make informed choices and build healthier habits wherever they are — at home, at school, at work or in their communities," said Mr Ting Yang Chung, Managing Director of Sharp Electronics (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.

A Broader Platform for Health Awareness and Wellbeing
The collaboration draws on the complementary strengths of both organisations: SHARP's technology capabilities, innovation and experience across consumer and business solutions, alongside ALPRO Pharmacy's healthcare expertise and the practical insights gained through its engagement with the community.

Together, both organisations aim to make accurate and relevant health information more accessible, connect awareness with practical everyday action, and encourage healthier environments across homes, workplaces, schools and communities.

"Through the daily interactions our pharmacists, nutritionists and dietitians have with the community, we understand the questions and challenges people face in managing their health. We believe that healthier communities begin with awareness, education and access to reliable health information. Through MIRAI Living, we aim to bring this practical understanding and trusted healthcare guidance together with SHARP's technology capabilities, helping Malaysians turn health awareness into informed everyday action. By making health knowledge more accessible and relevant across homes, workplaces, schools and communities, we hope to encourage healthier choices and contribute to a more informed, health-conscious society," said Ph Lim En Ni, Chief Pharmacist and Engagement Director of Alpro Pharmacy.

A Long-Term Commitment to Healthier Communities
MIRAI Living marks the beginning of a long-term collaboration, with both organisations looking to develop initiatives that promote health awareness, share reliable information and encourage healthier choices across different stages of life and everyday environments.

Planned areas of collaboration may include public education, digital content, community engagement, workplace wellness programmes and the introduction of relevant technology and wellness solutions. Specific activities will be developed progressively by both organisations.

The partnership was formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding signed at ALPRO headquarters on 4 November 2026, marking a shared commitment to developing MIRAI Living as an ongoing initiative.

Guided by SHARP's philosophy, "In Step With Your Future," and ALPRO Pharmacy's promise, "Reassurance That Brings Smiles," MIRAI Living brings together technology and trusted healthcare guidance to help Malaysians feel safe, confident and supported in making healthier everyday choices. It reflects both organisations' shared aspiration to build a more informed and health-conscious society.

Sources and References

  • National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) 2025 – Older Persons Health, Institute for Public Health, Ministry of Health Malaysia. https://iku.nih.gov.my/images/nhms-2025/factsheet_eng.pdf
  • National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) 2023 – Fact Sheet, Institute for Public Health, Ministry of Health Malaysia. https://iku.nih.gov.my/images/nhms2023/fact-sheet-nhms-2023.pdf
Note: The NHMS 2025 figure applies specifically to Malaysians aged 60 and above; the NHMS 2023 figure refers to the broader adult population

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Alpro Group

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TagTag:
sharp Alpro Pharmacy MIRAI Living SHARP Electronics (Malaysia

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