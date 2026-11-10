Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

DDPAI launches Z100 series dash cams in Malaysia

November 10, 2026 | 09:45
(0) user say
Smart imaging technology firm DDPAI released its Z100 series dash camera in Malaysia, featuring a dual-focal lens system alongside a Sony IMX678 image sensor.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 November 2026 – DDPAI, a pioneer in smart mobility and imaging technology, unveils the Z100 Series dash cam, led by the top-tier Z100 Master alongside the Z100 Pro and Z100.

DDPAI Z100 Series Dash Cam
DDPAI Z100 Series Dash Cam

As the series flagship, the Z100 Master is the world's first dash cam to combine DualFocal imaging with a smart variable aperture. Beyond solving the pain point of unreadable distant license plates, it breaks through night-recording limits: even on pitch-black roads lit only by headlights, it keeps footage clear, safeguarding every high-speed and night drive.

Integrated DualFocal System: Reach Farther. Stay Sharp Near and Far.

Conventional dash cams rely on a single wide-angle front lens, which covers multiple lanes but often miss distant license plates. The Z100 Master's dual-lens design offers both wide-angle and telephoto views, capturing the big picture and fine details.

The two lenses work in tandem. The 4K wide-angle lens covers four lanes, capturing the full sequence of an incident, while the 2K telephoto lens, with 4x+ optical zoom and an 86mm equivalent focal length, acts like a telescope to lock onto key evidence in the distance.

Backed by optical zoom, the Z100 Master reads license plates from up to 60m away, with effective visibility up to 100m. In sudden, high-speed hit-and-run incidents, the telephoto lens captures the fleeing vehicle's plate from as far as 60m, so no critical evidence slips through. In Malaysia, this innovative dual-front design combines a broad road view with telephoto detail farther ahead.

Industry-First Smart Variable Aperture: Dark to Bright, Auto-Adapted

The Z100 Master first brings camera-grade variable aperture to in-car imaging. Its front wide-angle lens intelligently switches between F1.0 and F2.0, with no manual adjustment required.

At night, the aperture opens to F1.0, gathering maximum light to cut low-light motion blur and reveal shadow detail. In blazing midday sun, it narrows to F2.0, suppressing overexposure so license plates remain legible.

Compared with conventional dash cams paring a Sony IMX678 sensor with a fixed F1.8 aperture, the Z100 Master leaps ahead. In low light, its F1.0 aperture admits up to 3.2x as much light. In bright light, its F2.0 aperture improves overexposure suppression by 1.23x, adapting seamlessly to any lighting condition. It is well suited to Malaysia's changing conditions, from tropical sunlight and tunnels to downpours, glare and dim car parks.

Flagship Imaging System: Clarity That Performs Day and Night

Both the front wide-angle and rear cameras of the Z100 Master use the Sony STARVIS 2 IMX678, an 8MP, 1/1.8'' sensor, with the larger light-sensing area rendering crisp detail day and night. Dual 4K recording protects the rear as clearly as the front, leaving solid evidence in a rear-end collision. All three channels support HDR, balancing exposure through sudden lighting shifts. Even with headlight reflections and glare on wet roads, footage stays layered and true to life.

Integrated Dock & 24/7 Parking Monitoring: Less Hassle. More Protection.

The Z100 Master debuts DDPAI's Integrated Dock, combining the 4G module, GPS module, and power wiring into one mount that blends seamlessly with the front unit. Fewer parts and less wiring make DIY installation easy, even for first-time users. If paired with 24/7 Parking Monitoring, the system detects abnormal impacts, sends real-time alerts while uploading video evidence for total peace of mind.

Pricing and Availability

The DDPAI Z100 Series officially launches in Malaysia on Nov. 6, 2026, through the DDPAI Malaysia Official Store and authorized retail partners nationwide.

https://www.ddpai.com/en-my

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By DDPAI

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
DDPAI Z100 series DDPAI Z100 Series Z100 Master

Related Contents

DDPAI Partners with Battery World to Bring Smarter Dashcam Solutions to Australian Drivers

DDPAI Partners with Battery World to Bring Smarter Dashcam Solutions to Australian Drivers

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

South Korean influencers visit historic water town in Zhejiang province

South Korean influencers visit historic water town in Zhejiang province

Indonesia hosts national anesthesia crisis management competition in Balikpapan

Indonesia hosts national anesthesia crisis management competition in Balikpapan

Huawei launches documentary series on wireless communications development

Huawei launches documentary series on wireless communications development

National Innovation Agency hosts annual innovation awards ceremony in Thailand

National Innovation Agency hosts annual innovation awards ceremony in Thailand

TORRAS unveils FlashEye Dot charger for mobile devices in Japan

TORRAS unveils FlashEye Dot charger for mobile devices in Japan

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

State Grid commissions 1.08 MW solar project in Changzhou

State Grid commissions 1.08 MW solar project in Changzhou

Ford Foundation sets 50% multiyear funding floor globally

Ford Foundation sets 50% multiyear funding floor globally

Techcombank named Vietnam's best transaction bank

Techcombank named Vietnam's best transaction bank

Merdeka Gold Resources records 69% third-quarter output increase

Merdeka Gold Resources records 69% third-quarter output increase

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020