DDPAI launches Z100 series dash cams in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 November 2026 – DDPAI, a pioneer in smart mobility and imaging technology, unveils the Z100 Series dash cam, led by the top-tier Z100 Master alongside the Z100 Pro and Z100.



DDPAI Z100 Series Dash Cam

As the series flagship, the Z100 Master is the world's first dash cam to combine DualFocal imaging with a smart variable aperture. Beyond solving the pain point of unreadable distant license plates, it breaks through night-recording limits: even on pitch-black roads lit only by headlights, it keeps footage clear, safeguarding every high-speed and night drive.

DDPAI Malaysia Official Store

Conventional dash cams rely on a single wide-angle front lens, which covers multiple lanes but often miss distant license plates. The Z100 Master's dual-lens design offers both wide-angle and telephoto views, capturing the big picture and fine details.The two lenses work in tandem. The 4K wide-angle lens covers four lanes, capturing the full sequence of an incident, while the 2K telephoto lens, with 4x+ optical zoom and an 86mm equivalent focal length, acts like a telescope to lock onto key evidence in the distance.Backed by optical zoom, the Z100 Master reads license plates from up to 60m away, with effective visibility up to 100m. In sudden, high-speed hit-and-run incidents, the telephoto lens captures the fleeing vehicle's plate from as far as 60m, so no critical evidence slips through. In Malaysia, this innovative dual-front design combines a broad road view with telephoto detail farther ahead.The Z100 Master first brings camera-grade variable aperture to in-car imaging. Its front wide-angle lens intelligently switches between F1.0 and F2.0, with no manual adjustment required.At night, the aperture opens to F1.0, gathering maximum light to cut low-light motion blur and reveal shadow detail. In blazing midday sun, it narrows to F2.0, suppressing overexposure so license plates remain legible.Compared with conventional dash cams paring a Sony IMX678 sensor with a fixed F1.8 aperture, the Z100 Master leaps ahead. In low light, its F1.0 aperture admits up to 3.2x as much light. In bright light, its F2.0 aperture improves overexposure suppression by 1.23x, adapting seamlessly to any lighting condition. It is well suited to Malaysia's changing conditions, from tropical sunlight and tunnels to downpours, glare and dim car parks.Both the front wide-angle and rear cameras of the Z100 Master use the Sony STARVIS 2 IMX678, an 8MP, 1/1.8'' sensor, with the larger light-sensing area rendering crisp detail day and night. Dual 4K recording protects the rear as clearly as the front, leaving solid evidence in a rear-end collision. All three channels support HDR, balancing exposure through sudden lighting shifts. Even with headlight reflections and glare on wet roads, footage stays layered and true to life.The Z100 Master debuts DDPAI's Integrated Dock, combining the 4G module, GPS module, and power wiring into one mount that blends seamlessly with the front unit. Fewer parts and less wiring make DIY installation easy, even for first-time users. If paired with 24/7 Parking Monitoring, the system detects abnormal impacts, sends real-time alerts while uploading video evidence for total peace of mind.The DDPAI Z100 Series officially launches in Malaysia on Nov. 6, 2026, through theand authorized retail partners nationwide.https://www.ddpai.com/en-my

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