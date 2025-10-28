Buttonscarves opens first Singapore store at Jewel Changi

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 October 2025 - Buttonscarves proudly unveils its first physical store at Jewel Changi Airport, marking a defining moment in the brand’s Southeast Asia expansion strategy. As one of the world’s most visited lifestyle and retail destinations, Jewel Changi Airport offers a powerful stage for brands with a global vision.



Located within the Singapore Changi Airport complex, Jewel Changi Airport is globally celebrated for its architectural beauty and immersive experiences, from the iconic Rain Vortex, the world’s tallest indoor waterfall, to its curated mix of luxury retail, dining, and lush indoor gardens. With more than 80 million annual visitors, including a strong international audience, Jewel Changi Airport has evolved far beyond a transit point. It is a global destination where culture, commerce, and creativity converge.

Strategically positioned at Basement 1 (B1 - 256), the new Buttonscarves store enters this dynamic space not just as a retail space, but as part of an influential lifestyle hub connecting the brand’s modern, modest aesthetic with a global community of travelers, tastemakers, and fashion-forward audiences.

More than just a retail space, the store is envisioned as a destination for meaningful gifting, featuring the brand’s signature scarves and brooches in meticulously designed, gift-ready packaging. Among the highlights is a selection of exclusive Jacquard Voile scarves, available only at the Jewel Changi Airport store. Each piece is thoughtfully crafted to embody elegance, quality, and cultural storytelling, offering travellers a rare and refined piece of fashion they can’t find anywhere else.

The store opening at Jewel Changi Airport marks more than just a milestone, but it represents Buttonscarves’ growing visibility on the international stage. This global recognition was further underscored as Linda Anggrea, CEO of Buttonscarves, was invited to speak at NEXT IN VOGUE by Vogue Singapore, a prestigious platform spotlighting the future of fashion, culture, and lifestyle through innovation.

Joining a lineup of influential voices and regional changemakers, Linda shared her insights on the rise of modest fashion and how it has evolved from a niche category into a driving force shaping the narrative of contemporary fashion today. Her participation reflects Buttonscarves’ role as a leading voice in redefining modest fashion; modern, inclusive, and globally relevant.

“The opening of our first store in Singapore is a pivotal moment for us. As a regional hub with a truly global reach, Singapore allows us to connect with both local communities and international travellers, positioning Buttonscarves at the heart of Southeast Asia’s fashion landscape." says Linda Anggrea, CEO of Buttonscarves.

“In the same week, being part of NEXT IN VOGUE is also a defining moment not only for me but also for the brand. It reflects how modest fashion is no longer on the sidelines, but part of the conversation that shapes the industry’s next chapter. We hope this step opens more doors, for our brand, for our community, and for the future we want to build on a truly global stage.”

To celebrate this milestone, Buttonscarves also introduces the Singapore 2 Series, a collaborative collection with the Singapore Tourism Board. Inspired by Singapore’s vibrant energy and cultural heritage, the series captures both modern elegance and local character, available in a total of 16 beautiful colors, including two exclusive colors available only at the Buttonscarves Store, Jewel Changi Airport.

As part of this launch, Buttonscarves also rebrands the beloved local culinary Uncle Chieng Ice Cream, blending global sophistication with a touch of Singapore’s street heritage, another signal of the brand’s commitment to meaningful localization.



With this opening, Buttonscarves sets the stage for its next chapter in growth, more stores, more collaborations, more creations, always staying true to its core: elegant design, cultural connection, and global relevance.



https://www.buttonscarves.com/

