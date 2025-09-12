Corporate

ANTA Southeast Asia Expansion Plan 2025: 1,000 Stores by 2028

September 12, 2025 | 15:37
Flagship openings in Bangkok, Jakarta and Manila headline $500M rollout-franchise application portal and location criteria live now.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Will Wang, Vice President of ANTA Group and Chairman & President of ANTA Southeast Asia, revealed ANTA brand's ambition to achieve its 1000-store target in the region in the next three years during a panel discussion at 2025 Asia New Vision Forum held in Singapore. He also reaffirmed Southeast Asia's critical role in ANTA Group's global growth plan and said ANTA brand's retail sales in Southeast Asia nearly doubled year-on-year in the first half of year.

Titled "Shaping the Pulse: How Asia's Brands Drive Experience, Identity, and Connection," the panel brought together executives from across industries in Southeast Asia to discuss how brands build connections and meet consumer needs in the region and internationally.

ANTA Group attributes the achievement in in this market to its high- value products, localization and digitalization progresses and its unique "Brand+Retail" business model.

Wang emphasized at the panel: "True globalization means achieving localization in every market while staying true to the brand's DNA. It's not just about selling products in Southeast Asia; it's about delivering brand value and high-quality service to local consumers with standardized excellence. Our team is confident we will achieve our 1000-store target for Anta brand in the next three years." Leveraging its direct-to-consumer approach and a strong alignment with local market dynamics, ANTA fully leverages its unique "Brand + Retail" model and sharpens its core capabilities of multi-brand management, multi-brand retail operations, and global resource integration to achieve early wins in Southeast Asia.

Southeast Asia serves as a strategic launchpad and blueprint for ANTA's global expansion efforts, with Singapore as its regional headquarters and operational hub. Under ANTA's "single-focus, multi-brand, globalization" strategy, the Southeast Asia headquarters oversees local operations for multiple brands under ANTA Group in Southeast Asia, including ANTA, FILA, DESCENTE, etc., and is gradually expanding to neighboring markets such as South Asia, Australia and New Zealand. This integrated structure enables seamless coordination across online and offline channels, allowing each brand to build a comprehensive, closed-loop sales ecosystem. The company said it is ready to serve consumers across Southeast Asia and neighboring markets.

Localization is at the heart of ANTA's Southeast Asia strategy. This is reinforced by its global resource integration capabilities, including a streamlined supply chain powered by an overseas logistics platform that enhances operational efficiency. ANTA is committed to delivering high-value products tailored to local consumer needs, creating differentiated advantages to strengthen brand positioning. In addition, ANTA partners with local organizations and ambassadors to foster community engagement and promote sports development, leveraging its international resources to contribute to local growth. The Singapore headquarters exemplifies this commitment, having created over 400 local jobs, with nearly 80% of employees being hired locally. ANTA has also significantly invested in digitalization and local infrastructure, including logistics and retail sites. Through its network of self-operated local retail stores, ANTA gains direct consumer insights, while its logistics center, built on international expertise and resource integration, drives efficiency and reduces operational costs.

ANTA Group is using this model in Southeast Asia as a blueprint for its strategy across international markets. In the first half of 2025, ANTA brand's overseas revenue grew over 150% year-on-year, primarily driven by the Southeast Asia market growth and new offline business launches in the United States and the Middle East. Flagship stores in prime Singapore locations such as Marina Bay and Orchard Road and expanded e-commerce channels are fueling new growth in Southeast Asia. In the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), ANTA Group's retail network now covers key markets such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, and Kenya. This model is also showing promise in North America through strategic partnerships with leading distributors, deep engagement with local sports communities, as well as the coming first U.S. flagship store in Beverly Hills, California.

By PR Newswire

ANTA Group

TagTag:
ANTA Southeast Asia Expansion Retail sales growth

