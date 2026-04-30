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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Boxing Port launches first foreign trade shipment to Philippines

April 30, 2026 | 15:50
(0) user say
The port in Shandong province dispatched its inaugural international cargo vessel to the Philippines, establishing a new logistics corridor for trade.

BINZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 April 2026 - Boxing Port in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, recently dispatched its first foreign trade shipment, with 300 tonnes of finished coil steel bound for the Philippines. The cargo departed for Manila Port, marking a breakthrough in the port's international container business and opening a direct logistics channel from Boxing County and nearby areas to overseas markets.

Shandong Marine Group’s Boxing Port

Shandong Marine Group’s Boxing Port

The shipment, packed into 11 standard containers, was transported via inland waterways to Weifang Port for transshipment before continuing by sea to the Philippines. As Boxing Port's first foreign trade operation, this launch provides local enterprises with a more efficient and cost-effective pathway to global markets.

As an inland river port, Boxing Port's move into international shipping helps ease logistics bottlenecks and supports local industries in integrating into global supply chains. With more international routes in the pipeline and port functions steadily improving, the port is transitioning from a transport node into a regional hub for opening-up.

Looking ahead, Boxing Port will further expand its international shipping network, strengthen collaboration with customs authorities, shipping companies, and regional manufacturers, and promote the regular operation of foreign trade services. These efforts will inject new momentum into the global expansion of advanced manufacturing industries in northern Shandong and the broader Yellow River Basin.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Binzhou Information Office

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Boxing Port Foreign trade shipment International cargo vessel

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