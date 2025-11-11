Corporate

Blue Cross innovates for customer-centric excellence

November 11, 2025 | 15:06
(0) user say
Blue Cross upholds its customer-centric philosophy by actively introducing innovative technologies to enhance operational efficiency and service quality.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 November 2025 - Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited ("Blue Cross") upholds its customer-centric philosophy by actively introducing innovative technologies to enhance operational efficiency and service quality. The company continuously optimises the customer journey across four key stages of Learn, Buy, Service, and Claims.

  • Learn and Buy: Blue Cross empowers customers to make informed protection decisions by providing practical insurance education at customer touchpoints, backed by a portfolio of flexible, innovative, and competitive products designed to meet their evolving needs in travel, home, domestic helper, and motor insurance.
  • Service: Blue Cross is committed to digitalisation and automation in service delivery. The company aims to integrate AI technology at every touchpoint to provide comprehensive support – from frontline services via platforms like BlueCross+ and SuperAgent+ to backend systems. This integrated approach fosters a seamless customer experience by expediting quote generation and enabling instant policy issuance.
  • Claims: The company has streamlined claims handling for customers through Blue Cross One, a backend operations platform using AI and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technologies to enhance data accuracy and significantly accelerate the entire process.
These product and service innovations have driven multiple recent successes. Blue Cross has not only significantly outpaced the market in business performance, but has also received prestigious recognition from the Hong Kong Federation of Insurers – being named a top-three finalist for both "Outstanding Claims Management Award (General Insurance)" and "Excellence in Digital Transformation Award (General Insurance)". Moreover, Blue Cross ranked first in the Net Promoter Score (NPS)¹ survey among general insurance companies with similar business focus and comparable distribution channels.

According to the latest provisional statistics for Hong Kong's general insurance business in the first half of 2025 released by the Insurance Authority, Blue Cross outperformed the market across several key metrics:
  • Overall gross written premiums grew by 24.0% year-on-year, surpassing the market growth of 11.1%².
  • Non-medical business maintained strong momentum, with gross written premiums rising 26.3% year-on-year, far exceeding the market average of 5.5%³. This growth was primarily driven by Employees' Compensation, Property, General Liability, and Motor insurance.
  • Medical business also recorded robust growth, with gross written premiums increasing by 23.3%, outperforming the market average of 20.5%⁴.

Ms. Bonnie Tse, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Cross, said, "Blue Cross achieved outstanding results in the first half of 2025, with growth in both medical and non-medical business outperforming the market. This remarkable performance stands as a testament to our effective strategy and reflects the invaluable support of our customers. Coupled with recent industry awards, these achievements motivate us to continue enhancing our brand, products and services. We will further expand the application of AI technology across the customer journey, aiming to deliver even more caring, convenient, and seamless services. Moving forward, we will continue to prioritise our 'just right' approach, striving to optimise products and services to address different customer pain points and meet their diverse needs in terms of protection, timing and budget. This will further solidify Blue Cross' leading position in the general insurance market."

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Blue Cross

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
BlueCross Customercentric philosophy Innovative technologies Operational efficiency

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

