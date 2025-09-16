Baidu CNY 4.4 Billion Senior Notes 2025: Debt Deal Closed

BEIJING, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888 (HKD Counter) and 89888 (RMB Counter)), ("Baidu" or the "Company"), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced the completion of its offering of CNY4.4 billion aggregate principal amount of 1.90% senior unsecured notes due 2029 (the "Notes"). The Notes were sold in offshore transactions outside the United States to certain non-U.S. persons (the "Notes Offering") in reliance on Regulation S under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act").

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes Offering for general corporate purposes, including repayment of certain existing indebtedness, payment of interest and general corporate purposes.

The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws. They may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefits of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

The listing of and permission to deal in the Notes on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") is expected to become effective on September 16, 2025.

This announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities, in the United States or elsewhere, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of the securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.