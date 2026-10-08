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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Aventra Group secures ISO 42001 artificial intelligence certification

October 08, 2026 | 11:07
(0) user say
Technology firm Aventra Group achieved international ISO 42001 certification across its infrastructure to unify AI governance models with existing information security management frameworks.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 October 2026 - Aventra Group today achieved the world's first international AI standard, securing the prestigious ISO/IEC 42001 certification for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems (AIMS). This milestone positions the technology provider within an elite tier of single-digit early adopters leading AI governance within Malaysia, and among fewer than 400 organizations worldwide holding this certification.

By embedding the framework natively across its entire operational footprint, Aventra Group has unified its existing ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II frameworks into a unified governance baseline, directly addressing the deep anxieties surrounding data liability and shifting regulatory gray areas that frequently gridlock modern enterprise growth.

Historically, corporate procurement, legal, and risk teams have routinely stalled technological rollouts for months to perform exhaustive, custom risk evaluations on unvetted software. Aventra Group's certified framework allows enterprise clients to entirely bypass these multi-month vendor review cycles on day one. By providing an instantly procurable compliance foundation, the framework clears the path through traditional corporate risk holdups, stripping away the operational barriers that typically limit APAC organizations from expanding into tightly governed international markets.

"The primary barrier to enterprise AI scaling across the Asia-Pacific region isn't a lack of technological innovation; it is a profound trust deficit," said Mohan Vasudevan, Group Chairman at Aventra Group. "Corporate leaders want the efficiency gains of automation and AI but cannot compromise on institutional risk or data safety. By anchoring our foundational operations to the world's most rigorous AI operational framework, we have institutionalized trust, giving regional enterprises a pre-vetted runway for rapid cross-border scale globally."

This certified AI governance framework serves as the foundation for Aventra Group's transition into a borderless digital ecosystem, enabling AI-ready solutions for enterprise clients worldwide through the AG ONE Marketplace:
  • AG ONE Intelligent Workforce Management (IWM) Suite: An AI-native enterprise platform that unifies end-to-end workforce processes and talent management into a single intelligent ecosystem. The suite comprehensively automates operations while ensuring rigorous governance, data privacy, and fully compliant AI adoption.
  • AG ONE Safe: An advanced enterprise GRC solution engineered as an "Agentic OS for Cyber Resilience" to deliver autonomous risk protection and continuous security compliance.
For more information, visit AG ONE Marketplace: https://www.ag-one.aventragroup.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Aventra Group Sdn Bhd

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TagTag:
Aventra Group ISO 42001 artificial intelligence

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