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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Fox ESS launches POWER BEAST energy storage system in Australia

July 21, 2026 | 15:08
(0) user say
Fox ESS launched POWER BEAST in Australia, a scalable commercial and industrial energy storage solution combining its H3 Plus Hybrid Inverter with the CQ7 High Voltage Storage Battery.

SYDNEY, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox ESS, a global leader in renewable energy solutions, has announced the Australian launch of POWER BEAST, a scalable commercial and industrial energy storage solution combining the H3 Plus Hybrid Inverter with the CQ7 High Voltage Storage Battery.

Traditional commercial battery systems often require extensive cabling, multiple connection points, and significant on-site assembly, "POWER BEAST combines a compact dual-stack design with fast, plug-and-play installation, reducing system height and installation complexity," said Brooks Richard Geng, APAC & Middle East Managing Director at Fox ESS. "By integrating the H3 Plus with the scalable CQ7 platform, we are helping partners lower costs, save space and deliver C&I projects with greater confidence."

POWER BEAST is built around the H3 Plus Hybrid Inverter, the modular CQ7 High Voltage Battery and the optional CQ7 Dual Tower Base. Available with AC output from 50 kW to 125 kW, the H3 Plus supports up to three independent battery inputs.

When paired with CQ7 batteries, a single inverter can support up to 292 kWh of storage capacity. Multiple POWER BEAST systems can scale up to 3.125 MW / 7.35 MWh for on-grid applications and 1.25 MW / 2.94 MWh for off-grid applications.

For projects targeting the NSW PDRS BESS4 capacity range, one H3 Plus 100 kW inverter paired with two CQ7 battery stacks provides approximately 195 kWh of storage capacity, allowing projects to maximise potential incentive value.

A key feature of POWER BEAST is the CQ7 Dual Tower Base, which supports two battery stacks on one shared base and keeps system height under 1.3 m. Pre-installed power and communication connections simplify installation and reduce wiring risks, while the system integrates solar PV, battery storage, EPS backup, generator and EV charging, with approximately five-second module installation.

By combining the H3 Plus Hybrid Inverter, modular CQ7 storage and the Dual Tower Base accessory, POWER BEAST provides installers, EPCs, distributors and project partners with a scalable C&I platform designed to reduce installation complexity and make more efficient use of available space. For more information, please visit: https://au.fox-ess.com/

By PR Newswire

Fox ESS

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TagTag:
Fox ESS POWER BEAST energy storage system Commercial battery systems

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