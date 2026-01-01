Corporate

iQIYI LAND Yangzhou immersive park to open February 8

January 01, 2026 | 15:19
The new theme park is set to launch, marking a significant step in China's immersive entertainment industry.

BEIJING, Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 1, iQIYI, China's leading online entertainment platform, announced that iQIYI LAND – its first global offline entertainment park – will open in Yangzhou, Jiangsu Province on February 8, 2026. As a highly interactive, next-generation indoor theme park, iQIYI LAND is designed to bring beloved Chinese stories to life through technology, creating an immersive entertainment space that combines innovation with iconic Chinese IP.

In addition, the popular group "Shigeqintian", literally means ten days of diligence and hard work, formed by ten members of iQIYI's hit labor-themed variety show "Become a Farmer", has been named global ambassadors for iQIYI LAND. They embody the positivity and hard work at the core of the park's brand message: "Happiness Starts With You".

Opening in time for the Chinese New Year, iQIYI LAND Yangzhou invites families and travelers to celebrate the festive season with immersive experiences in the vibrant worlds of its acclaimed stories, with ticket presales beginning January 16.

iQIYI LAND Yangzhou features seven unique zones – from immersive theaters, interactive light-and-shadow spaces, immersive stage performance, iconic film-and-TV scene photo spots, to live character interactions, social games, and IP-exclusive retail and dining. Powered by innovative technology, iQIYI transforms its premium film and TV IPs into engaging, interactive entertainment, inviting guests to step into the action and making each visit a personal adventure. Throughout the park, meticulously recreated sets allow visitors to explore iconic scenes, interact with live NPCs, and uncover hidden storylines for a truly immersive experience.

The Yangzhou park launch represents a major milestone in iQIYI's offline entertainment strategy, seamlessly extending its creative ecosystem into real-world experiences. Building on the success of operating nearly 60 immersive theater venues in more than 30 cities, iQIYI is now advancing with two additional iQIYI LAND projects currently in development. This strategic expansion aligns with surging demand in China's theme park sector, which, according to China Insights Consultancy, reached RMB 60 billion (USD 8.2 billion) in 2023 and is projected to surpass RMB 110 billion (USD 15 billion) by 2028.

As immersive entertainment evolves globally, iQIYI's expansion showcases the synergy of online and offline storytelling. By transforming its IP portfolio into multisensory experiences, iQIYI aims to connect audiences across platforms and worlds.

Contact: iQIYI Press, press@qiyi.com

By PR Newswire

iQIYI Inc.

iQIYI LAND Yangzhou entertainment park

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

