Ascletis Reports Stronger Weight-Loss Results With Dual Agonist Combo

August 18, 2025 | 14:44
(0) user say
Animal study shows ASC47 + ASC31 outperform rival treatments in obesity model.

HONG KONG, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascletis Pharma Inc. (HKEX:1672, "Ascletis") announces encouraging preclinical efficacy results for ASC47, a first-in-class muscle-preserving weight loss drug candidate for the treatment of obesity, in combination with ASC31, its in-house developed GLP-1 receptor (GLP-1R)/GIP receptor (GIPR) dual targeting peptide agonist drug candidate.

ASC31 is an in-house discovered and developed novel peptide agonist targeting both GLP-1R and GIPR, which demonstrated a favorable pharmacokinetic profile in non-human primates as well as promising in vitro activities and in vivo efficacy in the diet-induced obese (DIO) mice. ASC31 is part of Ascletis' discovery efforts to apply its Ultra-Long-Acting Platform (ULAP) to in-house discovered novel subcutaneously (SQ) injectable peptides and oral peptides.

ASC47 is an adipose-targeted, once-monthly SQ injected thyroid hormone receptor beta (THRβ) selective small molecule agonist, discovered and developed in-house at Ascletis. ASC47 possesses unique and differentiated properties to enable adipose targeting, resulting in dose-dependent high drug concentrations in the adipose tissue.

The objective of the DIO mouse study was to compare efficacy in weight loss of a low dose of ASC47 (9 mg/kg, SQ) combined with ASC31 (3 nmol/kg, SQ) to a low dose of ASC47 (9 mg/kg, SQ) combined with tirzepatide (3 nmol/kg, SQ). The treatment duration was 14 days. Results showed that the combination of ASC47 with ASC31 was 17.6% more effective (p=0.02) compared to the combination of ASC47 with tirzepatide, with an average total body weight reduction of 44.8% versus 38.1%, respectively.

"The significant weight reduction demonstrated with the combination of our novel GLP-1R/GIPR peptide agonist, ASC31, and our THRβ agonist, ASC47, in this animal model suggests the potential for meaningful differentiation compared to currently marketed obesity treatments as well as product candidates in development," said Jinzi Jason Wu, Ph.D., Founder, Chairman and CEO of Ascletis, "Ascletis is developing a strong pipeline of small molecules and peptides for the potential treatment of obesity, and we look forward to providing additional development updates moving forward."

For more information, please visit www.ascletis.com.

By PR Newswire

Ascletis Pharma Inc.

Ascletis Ascletis Pharma Weight-Loss

