Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

XJTLU marks 20th anniversary with global celebration

January 01, 2026 | 15:17
(0) user say
The university celebrates its 20th year with a worldwide event series themed "Light Up the World".

SUZHOU, China, Jan. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU), an international university located in Suzhou, China, has officially launched its 20th anniversary celebration. The year-long festivities began with a New Year video message from Executive President Professor Youmin Xi. At the same time, the University unveiled its global campaign, "Light Up the World" – an interactive event that brings together digital and real-world experiences to mark this important milestone.

In his address, Professor Xi reflected on two decades of growth and shared his vision for the University's future. "Twenty years ago, we began with a dream. Today, that dream has taken root and taken flight. And tomorrow – driven by your passion and commitment – XJTLU will continue to reshape what a university can be. The best is yet to come," he said. "My hope for 2026 is that XJTLU continues to pioneer education in an increasingly complex and uncertain world. I hope our students grow into not just job-seekers, but problem-solvers and change-makers."

The "Light Up the World" campaign invites students, staff, alumni, and friends of the University to take part in an interactive online lighting map. Participants can light up their current location, generate a personalised anniversary poster, and contribute to a digital constellation of well-wishes from around the globe. Those reaching milestone numbers (such as participant number 2,006 and multiples) will receive exclusive 20th anniversary gifts.

The online activity is also directly tied to a series of offline landmark lighting ceremonies.

From 20 to 22 May, iconic landmarks in four cities worldwide will be illuminated in XJTLU's signature colours, symbolising global connection and celebration. Each location will be revealed based on the progress of online participation – the more the community lights up, the more cities will be unlocked.

To deepen engagement on campus, XJTLU has also installed anniversary-themed photo spots at Suzhou Industrial Park (SIP) campus and XJTLU Entrepreneur College (Taicang), inviting visitors to capture their own XJTLU moments.

"Light Up the World" is just the beginning of a year-long calendar of academic forums, cultural events, and alumni reunions. It reflects XJTLU's mission to bridge cultures, inspire innovation, and light the way for the future of global higher education.

For more details and to take part, visit https://20anniversary.xjtlu.edu.cn/

By PR Newswire

Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
XJTLU Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University 20th anniversary

Related Contents

XJTLU-Baidu AI joint venture launched

XJTLU-Baidu AI joint venture launched

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Hecto Media launches AI multilingual K culture platform K snapp

Hecto Media launches AI multilingual K culture platform K snapp

Kingkey Smart Agriculture invests in Huibo Robotics for AI frontier

Kingkey Smart Agriculture invests in Huibo Robotics for AI frontier

Kansa's story from livestock to learning

Kansa's story from livestock to learning

Pepsi 7UP team with Disney on Zootopia 2 crossover

Pepsi 7UP team with Disney on Zootopia 2 crossover

KLMBio accelerates global bone graft market expansion

KLMBio accelerates global bone graft market expansion

China makes progress in natural resource tech from 2021 to 2025

China makes progress in natural resource tech from 2021 to 2025

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Hecto Media launches AI multilingual K culture platform K snapp

Hecto Media launches AI multilingual K culture platform K snapp

Kingkey Smart Agriculture invests in Huibo Robotics for AI frontier

Kingkey Smart Agriculture invests in Huibo Robotics for AI frontier

Kansa's story from livestock to learning

Kansa's story from livestock to learning

Pepsi 7UP team with Disney on Zootopia 2 crossover

Pepsi 7UP team with Disney on Zootopia 2 crossover

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020