XJTLU marks 20th anniversary with global celebration

SUZHOU, China, Jan. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU), an international university located in Suzhou, China, has officially launched its 20th anniversary celebration. The year-long festivities began with a New Year video message from Executive President Professor Youmin Xi. At the same time, the University unveiled its global campaign, "Light Up the World" – an interactive event that brings together digital and real-world experiences to mark this important milestone.

In his address, Professor Xi reflected on two decades of growth and shared his vision for the University's future. "Twenty years ago, we began with a dream. Today, that dream has taken root and taken flight. And tomorrow – driven by your passion and commitment – XJTLU will continue to reshape what a university can be. The best is yet to come," he said. "My hope for 2026 is that XJTLU continues to pioneer education in an increasingly complex and uncertain world. I hope our students grow into not just job-seekers, but problem-solvers and change-makers."

The "Light Up the World" campaign invites students, staff, alumni, and friends of the University to take part in an interactive online lighting map. Participants can light up their current location, generate a personalised anniversary poster, and contribute to a digital constellation of well-wishes from around the globe. Those reaching milestone numbers (such as participant number 2,006 and multiples) will receive exclusive 20th anniversary gifts.

The online activity is also directly tied to a series of offline landmark lighting ceremonies.

From 20 to 22 May, iconic landmarks in four cities worldwide will be illuminated in XJTLU's signature colours, symbolising global connection and celebration. Each location will be revealed based on the progress of online participation – the more the community lights up, the more cities will be unlocked.

To deepen engagement on campus, XJTLU has also installed anniversary-themed photo spots at Suzhou Industrial Park (SIP) campus and XJTLU Entrepreneur College (Taicang), inviting visitors to capture their own XJTLU moments.

"Light Up the World" is just the beginning of a year-long calendar of academic forums, cultural events, and alumni reunions. It reflects XJTLU's mission to bridge cultures, inspire innovation, and light the way for the future of global higher education.

For more details and to take part, visit https://20anniversary.xjtlu.edu.cn/