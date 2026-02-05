APR Posts $1.05 Billion Revenue with Strong Margins

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- APR Co., Ltd., a global beauty company, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025, reporting record-high revenue and operating profit amid accelerated global expansion.

Based on consolidated financial statements, APR posted annual revenue of KRW 1.53 trillion and operating profit of KRW 365.4 billion in 2025, representing year-over-year growth of 111% in revenue and 198% in operating profit. The operating margin reached 24%, underscoring the company's strong profitability and operational efficiency. With this performance, APR delivered its highest results since inception and marked its 11th consecutive year of growth.

Record-High Quarterly Performance in Q4 2025

In the fourth quarter of 2025, APR recorded quarterly revenue of KRW 547.6 billion, achieving its highest quarterly performance to date. Operating profit reached KRW 130.1 billion, up 228% from the same period last year.

Overseas revenue in the quarter totaled KRW 474.6 billion, reflecting 203% year-over-year growth and accounting for 87% of total quarterly revenue, highlighting the company's overseas-led growth momentum.

Strong Performance Across Core Business Segments

Growth was led by the cosmetics segment, which posted Q4 revenue of KRW 412.8 billion, up from the same period last year, supported by an expanded portfolio of best-selling products. Driven by rising brand awareness of Medicube in key markets such as the United States and Japan, annual cosmetics revenue surpassed KRW 1 trillion for the first time, establishing a solid foundation for sustainable long-term growth.

The beauty device segment also delivered steady performance, supported by geographic expansion and diversified distribution channels. Q4 device revenue reached KRW 122.9 billion, while full-year revenue totaled KRW 407.0 billion. During the quarter, APR strengthened its premium home beauty lineup with new product launches, further enhancing its global competitiveness.

Overseas-Led Growth and Global Market Expansion

APR's overseas revenue for 2025 reached KRW 1.23 trillion, up 207% year-over-year, with the overseas revenue contribution expanding from 55% to 80% of total sales. The company achieved record-high performance in both the U.S. and Japanese markets, supported by simultaneous growth across online and offline channels. In addition, APR recorded balanced growth across Europe and other regions, reinforcing its global footprint.

Outlook

Looking ahead, APR plans to sustain its growth momentum by further expanding its global presence across both cosmetics and beauty devices. The company will continue to introduce new products aligned with global beauty trends while strengthening online and offline distribution channels worldwide to enhance competitiveness across major markets.

Byung-hoon Kim, Chief Executive Officer of APR Co., Ltd., said: "2025 marked a milestone year in which APR surpassed KRW 1 trillion in annual revenue for the first time, validating our competitiveness in the global beauty market," adding, "In 2026, we will accelerate the global expansion of our core businesses to build a more sustainable and scalable growth structure."