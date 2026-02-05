Corporate

Everest Medicines Licenses MT1013 from Micot

February 05, 2026 | 15:10
(0) user say
The biopharmaceutical company secured exclusive rights to develop and commercialise the therapeutic candidate across its territories.

SHANGHAI, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952.HK, "Everest", or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, clinical development, manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative therapeutics, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Shaanxi Micot Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd. ("Micot") to commercialize MT1013, the world's first-in-class dual-targeting receptor agonist polypeptide that simultaneously targets the Calcium-Sensing Receptor (CaSR) and the Osteogenic Growth Peptide (OGP) receptor and is primarily developed with Secondary Hyperparathyroidism (SHPT) as its leading indication, in China and Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan).

According to the agreement, Everest Medicines will pay Micot an upfront payment of RMB 200 million and potential regulatory and commercial milestone payments of up to RMB 1,040 million. MT1013 has entered Phase III clinical trial in China and the relevant development expenses will be covered by Micot. The strategic collaboration is expected to complement Everest Medicines' existing renal pipeline and drive operating synergies, further strengthen the Company's commercial product portfolio, and solidify its leading position in renal and autoimmune diseases in Asia, which are key therapeutic areas of focus. The collaboration will also expand the Company's nephrology portfolio from IgA nephropathy to a broader range of chronic kidney diseases (CKD).

MT1013 is the world's first-in-class dual-targeting receptor agonist polypeptide internally developed by Micot. The Phase II data were presented orally and in a Late-Breaking session at the 2025 American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Annual Meeting. MT1013 uniquely combines the calcium-sensing receptor (CaSR) and the osteogenic growth peptide (OGP) receptor, addressing imbalances in parathyroid hormone (PTH), calcium, and phosphate metabolism. This innovative dual mechanism allows MT1013 to control SHPT and related bone metabolism disorders at the source, and to actively promote bone formation and repair through direct activation of osteogenic pathways, representing a therapeutic innovation shift from indirect inhibition of bone resorption to active stimulation of bone formation.

Clinical studies have demonstrated that MT1013 acts rapidly, with strong and durable efficacy, and has a favorable safety profile in patients with CKD on maintenance hemodialysis with SHPT. It has shown potential advantages over current therapies in achieving comprehensive endpoints, including control of intact parathyroid hormone (iPTH), serum calcium, and phosphate levels, as well as improving calcium-phosphate balance and offering potential cardiovascular benefits. MT1013 is currently being evaluated in a Phase III clinical trial in China for this patient population, with over 50% of the target enrollment already achieved.

SHPT is one of the most common and serious complications in patients with CKD. It causes disturbances in calcium and phosphate metabolism, elevated PTH levels, bone disorders, and vascular calcification, which substantially increase the risk of fractures, cardiovascular events, and mortality. SHPT is therefore an important factor influencing outcomes and prognosis in patients with CKD. With the global prevalence of CKD continuing to rise, the unmet medical need for effective SHPT therapies is also growing. Data indicate that the global population of patients with CKD has increased from 905.2 million in 2019 to 1.0655 billion in 2024 and is projected to exceed 1.2 billion by 2030 and 1.5 billion by 2035. Over the same period, the number of patients with SHPT has also continued to rise and is expected to reach approximately 189.9 million by 2030 and 221.7 million by 2035, highlighting a substantial and growing unmet medical need.

"We are very pleased to collaborate with Micot. As the global burden of chronic kidney disease continues to rise, addressing patients' unmet needs remains a top priority.," said Yifang Wu, Chairman of the Board of Everest Medicines. "MT1013 represents an innovative asset with the potential to expand treatment options for patients with secondary hyperparathyroidism. Through this partnership, we aim to leverage our expertise in autoimmune-related kidney disorders while broadening our renal portfolio to include additional diseases, including glomerulonephritis and complications associated with dialysis. Looking ahead, we will jointly advance the development and commercialization of MT1013 to bring innovative treatment options to a broader population of patients with kidney disease."

"We are delighted to enter into this strategic collaboration with Everest Medicines. Everest's deep expertise in nephrology and established commercialization capabilities make it an ideal partner to bring MT1013 to patients in China and beyond," said Dr. Bing Wang, Founder, Chairman, and President of Micot. "MT1013 is a pivotal achievement of our peptide technology platform and a key milestone in our commitment to advancing innovative therapies for chronic diseases. Its unique dual-targeting mechanism has the potential to deliver meaningful advances in the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism. We look forward to working closely with Everest to accelerate clinical development and commercialization, address critical unmet medical needs, and advance care for patients with kidney disease."

MT1013 has completed its pivotal Phase II clinical trial, which demonstrated robust and sustained iPTH suppression in patients with SHPT undergoing maintenance hemodialysis. In head-to-head comparisons with etelcalcetide, MT1013 showed advantages in comprehensive disease management, achieving higher rates of simultaneous control of iPTH, serum calcium, and phosphate, as well as greater reductions in phosphate and the cardiovascular risk marker FGF-23. Over 52 weeks of treatment, MT1013 also resulted in significant improvements in bone mineral density and bone metabolism markers, supporting the potential clinical benefits of its unique dual-target mechanism in both disease management and bone health.

Building on these positive results, the Phase II data were presented orally and in a Late-Breaking session at the 2025 American Society of Nephrology Annual Meeting. MT1013 has now advanced into a confirmatory Phase III clinical trial in China with cinacalcet as the active comparator. The Phase III study has been launched across more than 100 sites nationwide, aiming to enroll approximately 424 patients, specifically targeting individuals with SHPT undergoing maintenance hemodialysis due to chronic kidney disease.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: www.everestmedicines.com.

By PR Newswire

Everest Medicines

