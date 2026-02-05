Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Tokyo Creative Salon 2026 Dates Announced

February 05, 2026 | 14:56
(0) user say
Organisers unveiled details for the upcoming creative industry gathering in the Japanese capital, setting the stage for networking and collaboration amongst professionals.

TOKYO, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tokyo Creative Salon Executive Committee today announced the upcoming TOKYO CREATIVE SALON 2026 (TCS2026), Japan's largest creative festival, to be held from Friday, March 13 to Sunday, March 22, 2026.

Entering its seventh year, TCS2026 will take place across nine major areas of Tokyo — Marunouchi, Nihonbashi, Ginza, Akasaka, Roppongi, Shibuya, Harajuku, Shinjuku, and Haneda — and will be free and open to the public.

Since its launch in 2020, TOKYO CREATIVE SALON has evolved into a city-wide creative week originating from Tokyo, bringing together fashion, design, art, craft, and technology during the cherry blossom season. By using the city itself as a stage, the festival has attracted wide attention both domestically and internationally, welcoming over 1.25 million visitors in its most recent edition.

The theme for 2026 is "FUTURE VINTAGE." TCS2026 explores how memories, culture, and creative expressions accumulated within the city can be reinterpreted through contemporary sensibilities and carried forward into the future. The festival aims to present expressions that will continue to resonate across generations, from Tokyo to the world.

Hiroshi Ohnishi, Chairman of TCS2026, commented:

"Across the world, cities are strengthening their cultural value by bringing creators and communities together. TOKYO CREATIVE SALON is an initiative to showcase Japan's world-class creativity with Tokyo as the stage. Under the theme 'FUTURE VINTAGE,' we seek to connect the city's accumulated culture and memories to expressions that resonate into the future."

Satoshi Sugiyama, Executive Director of TCS2026, added:

"Tokyo is a city where layers of creativity have been built up over time through people, places, and diverse cultural influences. With TOKYO CREATIVE SALON, we reinterpret these layers through contemporary perspectives and transform the city itself into a space for creative expression. 'FUTURE VINTAGE' reflects our intention to revisit the memories embedded in Tokyo and shape new forms of creativity that will be carried forward into the future."

Further details regarding individual programs and exhibitions will be announced in the coming weeks.

By PR Newswire

Tokyo Creative Salon Executive Committee

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Tokyo Creative Salon TOKYO CREATIVE SALON 2026

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Latest News

Mondelez Kinh Do renews the spirit of togetherness

Mondelez Kinh Do renews the spirit of togetherness

Foreign-language trademarks gain traction in Vietnam

Foreign-language trademarks gain traction in Vietnam

Vietnam breaks into Top 10 countries and regions for LEED outside the US

Vietnam breaks into Top 10 countries and regions for LEED outside the US

Seafood exports rise in January

Seafood exports rise in January

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020