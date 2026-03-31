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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Apical launches small business support program in Dumai

March 31, 2026 | 15:00
(0) user say
The Indonesian palm oil producer introduced entrepreneurship initiatives assisting independent enterprises in the Riau province city.
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 March 2026 - Apical, through its business unit PT Sari Dumai Oleo (PT SDO), recently inaugurated the Rumah FABA Kreasi Muda in Lubuk Gaung, Sungai Sembilan, Dumai, Riau. The initiative forms part of the company's efforts to support community empowerment through productive economic activities.

Rumah FABA Kreasi Muda serves as a production facility for concrete blocks and paving stones using Fly Ash and Bottom Ash (FABA) – non-hazardous by-products generated from Apical's power plant – as alternative raw materials. These materials are processed into construction products that can support infrastructure development in the surrounding community.

In his remarks, PT SDO Head of General Affairs, M. Jaya Budi Arsa, said the initiative was introduced to strengthen economic independence in communities around the company's operational areas. "We established Rumah FABA Kreasi Muda to create new business opportunities and support the economic independence of nearby communities. We hope this facility will help enhance residents' skills and capacity to run sustainable businesses," he said.

To support the programme's implementation, Apical, a member of the RGE group of companies founded by Sukanto Tanoto, has provided assistance through the construction of the production facility, the supply of equipment and the provision of a steady supply of FABA as an alternative raw material. This support is intended to enable the community to carry out production in a structured manner while gradually developing independently managed businesses.

Lubuk Gaung Subdistrict Head Syafrianto, S.Sos., M.IP., noted that the Rumah FABA initiative has had a direct impact on youth engagement and local economic development. He also emphasised the importance of continued guidance to ensure the business can grow sustainably.

"Rumah FABA provides space for young people in Lubuk Gaung to take part in productive activities and access new job opportunities. Moving forward, ongoing support will be key to ensuring the business continues to grow and deliver long-term benefits," he said.

Rumah FABA Kreasi Muda is expected not only to create employment opportunities but also to strengthen the community's capacity to manage businesses independently. By repurposing available materials, the programme generates added value while promoting resource efficiency.

In line with Apical's 5Cs business philosophy – doing what is good for Community, Country, Climate and Customer, and only then will it be good for the Company – the company aims to ensure that its operations deliver balanced benefits for society, the environment and long-term business sustainability.

https://www.apicalgroup.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Apical

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TagTag:
Apical small business support

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