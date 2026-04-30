Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Ant International connects 150 mln merchants with 2 bln consumers

April 30, 2026 | 13:30
(0) user say
Ant International has expanded its AI commerce infrastructure, linking over 150 million merchants to more than 2 billion consumers globally, boosting cross-border digital payments.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 April 2026 - Ant International now connects over 150 million global merchants with more than 2 billion user accounts globally, the company disclosed at its flagship MoMents 2026 fintech executive forum in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Ant International CEO Peng Yang shares the company's global strategy for the era of AI commerce

Ant International CEO Peng Yang shares the company's global strategy for the era of AI commerce

Ant International is a leading global digital payment, digitisation and financial technology provider. The company now supports 300+ payment methods in over 220 markets, including all card schemes, 50 mobile payment partners and more than 10 national QR systems, including Singapore's SGQR, Malaysia's DuitNow, South Korea's ZeroPay, Thailand's PromptPay, Indonesia's QRIS, Sri Lanka's LankaPay, and more. It recently onboarded more leading global e-wallets and bank apps such as iFAST Global Bank from the UK, KBank and SCB from Thailand, barq from Saudi Arabia and ShopeePay from Southeast Asia.

With an average of over 20 million transactions daily, Ant International is building broader market reach through new licenses and partnerships in Asia, Latin America and EMEA. In Vietnam, it partners with NAPAS and Vietcombank to roll out cross-border QR payment service, and is also working with the Ho Chi Minh City government on the development of an international financial centre. In Latin America, it formed a strategic partnership with Mexican fintech company R2 in late 2025, supporting the expansion of SME lending across the region. In the Middle East, Ant International collaborates with the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) and national payment network mada, with plans to introduce Alipay+ cross-border QR payments in 2026. Its recent initiatives also include plans to roll out Islamic finance programs in Southeast Asia and other emerging markets.

While serving businesses in their global expansion, Ant International also ranks in first place in terms of the number of global accounts it has been managing for businesses, particularly SMEs, engaged in cross-border commerce.

"New models of financial interoperability and AI commerce give us powerful tools to help global giants as well as mom-and-pop shops to increase resilience and expand revenue streams," said Peng Yang, CEO, Ant International. "A broader and deeper network means we can work with more partners on more levels to deliver more innovative, trusted, and high ROI fintech solutions in the world's fastest growing markets."

Layered solutions for enterprises, SMEs and emerging markets to achieve inclusive growth

Yang underlined a strategy to combine the forces of its four main businesses – Alipay+, Antom, Bettr and WorldFirst – to offer more connected growth solutions for businesses of all sizes.
  • Global payment: Making payments a growth engine for businesses of all sizes to thrive in the global digital economy.
  • Global account: Enabling AI-powered borderless global accounts for businesses of all sizes, and serving as the ticket to digital trade and commerce. This makes 'born global' a reality for all businesses from day one.
  • Strategic value boosters: Leveraging innovation and technology to deliver embedded financing, credit and treasury solutions that power inclusive growth.
  • Innovation and technology leadership: Grounded in extensive expertise in supporting global payments and businesses of all sizes, Ant International's leading AI and blockchain solutions are co-developed with customers, partners and regulators to deliver real impact while ensuring security and compliance.
Go-to-market FinAI solutions for real-world problem solving

Working with top LLMs, card schemes and other fintechs, Ant International builds out FinAI capacities and solutions for merchants and financial institutions to tackle real-world growth and security challenges. Key examples include:

Agentic Mobile Protocol (AMP)

At MoMents 2026, Ant International has introduced the open-sourced AMP – the world's first agentic payment framework designed for mobile interfaces – to help drive AI commerce. The protocol enables secure, AIOps-native agentic payment connection to mobile services including digital wallets, banking apps, super apps, and mobile portals from phones to wearable devices.

AI-as-a-Service Platform

Ant International's AI-as-a-Service platform GenAI Cockpit equips fintech partners with tools to build a wide range of agentic solutions, from customer-service assistants to sales copilots. Malaysia's leading e-wallet TNG eWallet, and easypaisa, Pakistan's first digital bank, are using the platform to deliver better customer experiences with AI.

AI SHIELD

Ant International's 3-in-1 risk management transformer maintains trust in the ecosystem by providing a robust security layer underpinning all transactions processed by the company. The model is supported by over 7 billion parameters, and combines graph, sequential and tabular data to identify high-risk transactions with over 95% precision, while improving payment success rates by up to 13.5%.

Falcon TST AI FX model

The industry-first MoE-based AI FX model makes long-term forecasts with prediction accuracy of up to 93%, leveraging over 8.5 billion parameters. Deployed internally at Ant International to manage cashflow and FX exposure on an hourly, daily and weekly basis, Falcon TST has helped to cut the company's FX costs by up to 60%. The model was open-sourced in 2025 to expand access to its capabilities and invite collaboration to advance time-series learning.

EPOS360

A pioneering AI-powered SME app, EPOS360 integrates practical AI tools with POS system, payments, banking, financing and growth operations for small businesses. The suite of AI-powered tools and payment capabilities was launched in Singapore, and is also available to merchants in Malaysia as a mini-programme via TNG eWallet.

Antom Copilot

Antom Copilot provides automation and assistance for merchants based on learnings from real-world cases, improving efficiency of services such as chargeback dispute handling by up to 46%. Within a year of its launch, 72% of Antom-onboarded merchants completed self-service payment integration with the copilot.

At the MoMents 2026 fintech executive forum held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, executives from global payment networks, banks, fintechs, tech companies, and governors came together to discuss the future of financial services in the era of AI commerce. Conversations focused on new forms of payment transformation, multi-layer global interoperability, super app evolution with AI-native tech, innovation of Islamic financing and initiatives around trust and security.

Ant International launched its Digital Business Center in Kuala Lumpur in 2024.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

To learn more, please visit https://www.ant-intl.com/

By Ant International

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Ant International International connects merchants AI commerce infrastructure digital payments

Related Contents

Ant International open-sources agentic mobile commerce protocol

Ant International open-sources agentic mobile commerce protocol

Ant International, IFC and GCash launch sustainability financing scorecard

Ant International, IFC and GCash launch sustainability financing scorecard

Ant International becomes Argentina national football team sponsor

Ant International becomes Argentina national football team sponsor

Ho Chi Minh City taps Ant International to strengthen fintech and IFC ambitions

Ho Chi Minh City taps Ant International to strengthen fintech and IFC ambitions

Ant International becomes first foreign partner of China’s CPG

Ant International becomes first foreign partner of China’s CPG

Cashless payments record strong growth in H1

Cashless payments record strong growth in H1

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Bracell wins Lilac Seal for gender equality for second time

Bracell wins Lilac Seal for gender equality for second time

Direct Travel launches Avenir across global specialty markets

Direct Travel launches Avenir across global specialty markets

CyCraft’s XecART and XecGuard named in OWASP AI security landscape

CyCraft’s XecART and XecGuard named in OWASP AI security landscape

BWF names BK8 News as presenting partner for 2026 Thomas & Uber Cup finals

BWF names BK8 News as presenting partner for 2026 Thomas & Uber Cup finals

Rhenus buys LBH Group to accelerate maritime growth

Rhenus buys LBH Group to accelerate maritime growth

GWM gathers 1,500 global partners at Beijing auto show

GWM gathers 1,500 global partners at Beijing auto show

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Bracell wins Lilac Seal for gender equality for second time

Bracell wins Lilac Seal for gender equality for second time

Direct Travel launches Avenir across global specialty markets

Direct Travel launches Avenir across global specialty markets

CyCraft’s XecART and XecGuard named in OWASP AI security landscape

CyCraft’s XecART and XecGuard named in OWASP AI security landscape

BWF names BK8 News as presenting partner for 2026 Thomas & Uber Cup finals

BWF names BK8 News as presenting partner for 2026 Thomas & Uber Cup finals

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020