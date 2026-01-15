Corporate

Natural Diamonds Shine at 83rd Golden Globes

January 15, 2026 | 12:10
(0) user say
The awards ceremony showcased stunning natural diamond jewellery worn by celebrities on the red carpet, with pieces ranging from classic designs to contemporary statements capturing attention at Hollywood's prestigious event.

LOS ANGELES, US - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 January 2026 - The Golden Globes red carpet was undeniably a diamond night, with natural diamonds taking center stage across jewelry categories, silhouettes, and color palettes. Rather than leaning solely on traditional white diamonds, attendees embraced colored diamonds as a form of personal expression. This shift reflected the fashion on the carpet, where softer pastels replaced the usual dominance of black, jewel tones, and stark white, creating a more personality-driven red carpet.

Desert Diamonds: Warm Tones and Natural Beauty Desert diamonds, ranging from soft yellows to intense oranges and pinks, were the biggest new trend on the red carpet. Winner Jessie Buckley wore Martin Katz Desert diamonds from Botswana, including a fancy orangey-pink moval diamond ring with pink and white diamond accents, and pink and white Desert diamond earrings. Hailee Steinfeld showcased multiple Repossi yellow diamond pieces, including a cushion-shaped yellow diamond ring and necklace from the brand’s Blast High Jewellery collection, along with a single pear- and oval-cut yellow diamond earring from the Serti sur Vide collection. Winner Teyana Taylor wore archival Tiffany & Co. earrings from the late 1940s, featuring sunlit white and colored diamonds, bridging vintage glamour with modern styling. Charli XCX appeared in De Beers London yellow diamond earrings. Presenter Keltie Knight opted for a Premier Gem radiant-cut honey-colored diamond ring with trillions, Asscher-cut drop earrings, and a mixed fancy-shape yellow and white diamond bracelet.

Earrings: A Story in Three Parts Natural diamond earrings emerged as a defining jewelry category of the night, with a clear throughline that played out in three distinct styles: button, cluster, and drop.

Minimal yet impactful, button earrings offered a refined counterpoint to more dramatic looks. Emily Blunt wore classic Tiffany & Co. button earrings, reinforcing the enduring elegance of clean diamond silhouettes, while Zoë Kravitz chose Jessica McCormack button earrings, delivering understated glamour with a modern edge.

Cluster earrings leaned into drama and scale with Kylie Jenner making a statement in large Lorraine Schwartz cluster earrings, and Selena Gomez in Chanel High Jewelry cluster earrings.

Drop earrings appeared in two distinct expressions: sleek linear drops and timeless classic ones. Chase Infiniti wore De Beers London linear drop earrings, offering a modern, architectural take on diamond drops. Kate Hudson chose linear drop earrings from Garatti Jewelry that echoed the design of her silver gown. Sabrina Elba wore Jessica McCormack classic drop earrings and Kirsten Dunst opted for delicate ASHOKA diamond drop earrings.

Maximalist Brooches Brooches made a confident showing, worn either scattered across tailoring or as bold singular statements, particularly in menswear. Colman Domingo wore multiple custom diamond lily brooches by Boucheron for an expressive, fashion-forward approach. Tramell Tillman chose a large Boucheron feather brooch, using scale to anchor his ensemble, while Connor Storrie wore the iconic Tiffany & Co. Bird on a Rock brooch. Benny Blanco leaned fully into maximalism wearing an expressive Neil Lane diamond brooch.

Riviera Necklaces: Classic and Modern Interpretations Riviera necklaces made a notable return at the Golden Globes, appearing in both timeless, Old Hollywood silhouettes and modern reinterpretations. Aimee Lou Wood wore a modern riviera necklace by David Yurman, offering a contemporary take on the classic style. Minnie Driver and Dakota Fanning embraced tradition in classic riviera necklaces by Rahaminov Diamonds and Fred Leighton respectively. Amy Poehler opted for a more dramatic approach, wearing a statement riviera necklace by Boucheron, proving the silhouette’s versatility across both classic and bold styling.

https://www.debeersgroup.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By A Diamond is Forever

TagTag:
natural diamonds Natural Diamonds Shine Desert Diamonds Beauty

