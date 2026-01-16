Corporate

FLAsia 2026 Returns with Fresh Leadership

January 16, 2026 | 11:14
(0) user say
Asia's premier franchising and licensing exhibition makes its comeback under new management direction, bringing updated strategic vision to the region's most important gathering of franchise and licensing professionals.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 January 2026 - Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLAsia), Asia's leading franchising and licensing trade event, will return from 13–15 August 2026 at Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore.

Organised by MP Singapore, and presented by the Franchising & Licensing Association (Singapore), FLAsia 2026 marks a new chapter for the long-running industry event as it enters its 21st edition under a new organiser partnership. The appointment of MP Singapore brings expanded regional reach, deeper industry engagement and a strengthened focus on business outcomes for exhibitors and visitors across Asia.

FLAsia 2026 is expected to welcome more than 7,000 trade visitors and over 250 exhibiting brands from franchising, licensing, character IP, retail concepts and emerging business models. The event will continue to serve as a central marketplace for brand owners, franchisors, licensors, investors and entrepreneurs to connect, explore partnerships and identify expansion opportunities across regional and international markets.

Building on the momentum from previous edition, the Brand Licensing Village will return in 2026. The dedicated zone will spotlight locally developed intellectual property that has already been successfully commercialised, offering visitors a focused platform to discover market-ready IP, connect with licensing experts and explore collaboration opportunities across categories. The Licensing Village reinforces FLAsia's role in supporting IP growth and brand extension within the region's licensing ecosystem.

On the franchising front, the Chinese Franchise Conference will make a return, reflecting continued interest from Chinese brands and investors seeking expansion opportunities across Southeast Asia and beyond. Curated in collaboration with key industry stakeholders, the conference will provide targeted insights, market perspectives and networking opportunities for Chinese franchise brands and regional partners.

FLAsia 2026 will also feature international pavilions and brand participation from key markets, with brands from Korea, Thailand and other regional economies expected to be present, further strengthening the show's international profile. Alongside the exhibition showcase, the event will include curated business sessions, industry sharing, talent and career touchpoints, and dedicated zones highlighting innovation, IP development and brand growth, reinforcing FLAsia's position as a leading gateway for franchising and licensing opportunities in Asia.

"Partnering with MP Singapore marks a dynamic leap forward for FLAsia. Together, we're amplifying the event's influence and reach, ensuring the franchising and licensing community thrives as the industry surges across Asia." Mr Gan Shee Wen, President, Franchising & Licensing Association (Singapore).

"FLAsia is a well-established platform with strong industry trust, and we are pleased to be organising the event for the first time. By leveraging on MP's global network, we will connect brands, partners and stakeholders in a way that will foster an environment that encourages collaboration, supports quality participation and drives tangible outcomes for both exhibitors and visitors. We are excited to grow FLAsia alongside the industry in the years ahead." Jason Ng, Managing Director of MP Group.

Franchising & Licensing Asia has, over the years, established itself as a key business platform for brands seeking growth, market entry and partnership opportunities in Asia. With Singapore as its springboard, the event continues to attract regional and international participation, reinforcing its role as a gateway to Asian markets.

More information about FLAsia 2026 can be found at www.franchiselicenseasia.com.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Franchising & Licensing Asia

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

FLAsia FLAsia 2026 Franchising & Licensing Asia Licensing Exhibition

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
