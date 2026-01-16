Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Point Hope Launches Anchor Generational Assets Fund

January 16, 2026 | 11:07
(0) user say
The investment firm introduced its new fund focused on long-term generational wealth preservation, targeting anchor assets designed to deliver stable returns and capital appreciation across multiple decades.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 January 2026 - As disruption accelerates and business models grow increasingly fragile, Point Hope today announced the launch of the Anchor Generational Assets Fund, a long-only global equities strategy designed for investors with multi-decade investment horizons.

The Fund is informed by Point Hope's research into business longevity — shaped by studying how companies sustain economic relevance through competition, market cycles, and technological change.

That research highlights a persistent challenge: many companies struggle to maintain their competitive position as industries evolve. The Anchor Generational Assets Fund is therefore structured to invest in a small group of businesses with the durability to compete and compound value across cycles — rather than pursue short-term, momentum-driven strategies.

"Over the years, we have run a range of different strategies, but once we began viewing investing through the lens of generational durability — asking which businesses could survive and thrive not just this cycle, but across generations — everything changed," said Guan Zhen Tan, Chief Investment Officer of Point Hope. "That shift materially improved our investment performance and ultimately clarified our focus as a firm: to think in decades, not months, and to prioritise durability over short-term results."

The Fund invests in a select group of the world's highest-quality businesses — companies with wide moats, strong pricing power, dominant market positions, conservative balance sheets, and proven management teams. The portfolio focuses primarily on companies in the United States and China, markets that shape global technological leadership and capital formation.

The strategy centres on long-term ownership of these rare businesses with exceptional competitive advantages and sustainable, recurring cash flows. The investment process emphasises deep research, disciplined capital allocation, and patience, resulting in a concentrated portfolio with low turnover and long holding periods.

Point Hope manages capital with an institutional mindset, prioritising risk management, alignment of interests, and long-term survivability. The firm's principals are the largest investors in the Fund, reinforcing alignment with clients.

The Anchor Generational Assets Fund is intended for family offices and accredited investors. Further information is available upon request.

https://www.pointhopegroup.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Point Hope

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Point Hope Generational wealth preservation Anchor assets fund

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Chow Tai Fook Opens Bangkok Store, Names Global Ambassador

Chow Tai Fook Opens Bangkok Store, Names Global Ambassador

Red Bull Partners with Mobile Legends Championship

Red Bull Partners with Mobile Legends Championship

Melco Chef Joins Global Young Chefs Programme

Melco Chef Joins Global Young Chefs Programme

HKU Business School Releases Economic Policy Paper

HKU Business School Releases Economic Policy Paper

Gaw Capital Buys Korean Waste Management Leader

Gaw Capital Buys Korean Waste Management Leader

FLAsia 2026 Returns with Fresh Leadership

FLAsia 2026 Returns with Fresh Leadership

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Chow Tai Fook Opens Bangkok Store, Names Global Ambassador

Chow Tai Fook Opens Bangkok Store, Names Global Ambassador

Red Bull Partners with Mobile Legends Championship

Red Bull Partners with Mobile Legends Championship

Melco Chef Joins Global Young Chefs Programme

Melco Chef Joins Global Young Chefs Programme

HKU Business School Releases Economic Policy Paper

HKU Business School Releases Economic Policy Paper

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020