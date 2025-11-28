Corporate

AIA Hong Kong staff and planners donate HK$20m to Tai Po fire victims

November 28, 2025 | 14:29
(0) user say
AIA Hong Kong, its staff and financial planners have donated HK$20 million to support communities affected by the Tai Po fire.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 November 2025 - AIA Hong Kong is deeply saddened by the tragic fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po and extends heartfelt condolences to all those affected and their families. To address the immediate needs of the community, AIA Hong Kong will donate through the AIA Foundation HKD20 million to support emergency relief and assist with recovery efforts.

AIA Hong Kong and Blue Cross, together with our colleagues and financial planners, are committed to supporting our community during this challenging time.

AIA Hong Kong Support for Our Customers

AIA Hong Kong has set up a 24-hour hotline at 2232 8860 since yesterday to provide immediate assistance to customers in need. Through this hotline, customers can access the following support:
  • Dedicated personnel for urgent case follow-up
  • Medical, claims, and other necessary support
  • Assistance with protection, claims, and related enquiries
We are identifying potential affected customer based on our record and our financial planners are proactively reaching out to them to provide appropriate assistance.

All claim applications received in relation to this incident have been processed. We remain committed to providing immediate, flexible, and timely support during this challenging time.

Our hearts go out to all those affected and their families. We express our deepest gratitude to the firefighters and everyone involved in the rescue efforts for their courageous contributions. Let us support one another and overcome this difficult time together.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


By AIA Hong Kong

AIA Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR Financial planners

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

