Achieve Spine & Orthopaedic Centre Expands with New Clinic at Mount Alvernia Hospital

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 October 2025 - Achieve Spine and Orthopaedic Centre (ASOC), a spine specialist clinic in Singapore, has opened its fourth branch at Mount Alvernia Hospital on 14 October 2025. The new clinic is part of the centre’s ongoing efforts to provide patients with access to minimally invasive and endoscopic spine surgery across different private hospital settings.



Expanding Services to Mount Alvernia

The new clinic at Mount Alvernia Hospital is the latest addition to ASOC’s existing network, which includes locations at Mount Elizabeth Medical Centre, Mount Elizabeth Novena Specialist Centre, and Parkway East Medical Centre.



According to Dr Wu Pang Hung, orthopaedic specialist and founder of Achieve Spine & Orthopaedic Centre, this decision was guided by patient needs. “We opened at Mount Alvernia to serve patients from all walks of life,” he shared. This expansion aims to broaden options for patients by offering a range of ward classes, supporting different insurance providers, and providing added convenience for follow-up care. Mount Alvernia is also recognised as a preferred hospital under Prudential and Great Eastern plans, where ASOC’s doctors are listed as panel providers.



Continued Emphasis on Minimally Invasive Approaches

Services offered at Mount Alvernia mirror those available at ASOC’s existing branches. This includes diagnostic consultations, outpatient management, and surgical options ranging from day surgery to more complex spinal operations. With the support of the hospital’s facilities, the new clinic is equipped to provide both ambulatory care and inpatient services.



ASOC will also continue to apply its guiding principle of “small is beautiful, less is more, motion conservation is key” to the new clinic. “This reflects our focus on minimally invasive and endoscopic spine surgery techniques, which allow us to treat multiple spinal conditions with less disruption to patients’ lives,” said Dr Wu. “This approach can potentially reduce hospital stays and overall associated costs, aligning with our mission to deliver value to our patients.”



Looking Ahead to Further Growth

With the opening of its fourth clinic, ASOC has indicated that further expansion is possible. The centre is exploring opportunities to establish branches in other private hospitals, ensuring that minimally invasive spine surgery options remain accessible within each healthcare ecosystem.



For the latest updates, visit www.achievespine.com.