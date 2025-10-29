Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Achieve Spine & Orthopaedic Centre Expands with New Clinic at Mount Alvernia Hospital

October 29, 2025 | 09:30
(0) user say
Achieve Spine and Orthopaedic Centre (ASOC), a spine specialist clinic in Singapore, has opened its fourth branch at Mount Alvernia Hospital on 14 October 2025.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 October 2025 - Achieve Spine and Orthopaedic Centre (ASOC), a spine specialist clinic in Singapore, has opened its fourth branch at Mount Alvernia Hospital on 14 October 2025. The new clinic is part of the centre’s ongoing efforts to provide patients with access to minimally invasive and endoscopic spine surgery across different private hospital settings.

Expanding Services to Mount Alvernia
The new clinic at Mount Alvernia Hospital is the latest addition to ASOC’s existing network, which includes locations at Mount Elizabeth Medical Centre, Mount Elizabeth Novena Specialist Centre, and Parkway East Medical Centre.

According to Dr Wu Pang Hung, orthopaedic specialist and founder of Achieve Spine & Orthopaedic Centre, this decision was guided by patient needs. “We opened at Mount Alvernia to serve patients from all walks of life,” he shared. This expansion aims to broaden options for patients by offering a range of ward classes, supporting different insurance providers, and providing added convenience for follow-up care. Mount Alvernia is also recognised as a preferred hospital under Prudential and Great Eastern plans, where ASOC’s doctors are listed as panel providers.

Continued Emphasis on Minimally Invasive Approaches
Services offered at Mount Alvernia mirror those available at ASOC’s existing branches. This includes diagnostic consultations, outpatient management, and surgical options ranging from day surgery to more complex spinal operations. With the support of the hospital’s facilities, the new clinic is equipped to provide both ambulatory care and inpatient services.

ASOC will also continue to apply its guiding principle of “small is beautiful, less is more, motion conservation is key” to the new clinic. “This reflects our focus on minimally invasive and endoscopic spine surgery techniques, which allow us to treat multiple spinal conditions with less disruption to patients’ lives,” said Dr Wu. “This approach can potentially reduce hospital stays and overall associated costs, aligning with our mission to deliver value to our patients.”

Looking Ahead to Further Growth
With the opening of its fourth clinic, ASOC has indicated that further expansion is possible. The centre is exploring opportunities to establish branches in other private hospitals, ensuring that minimally invasive spine surgery options remain accessible within each healthcare ecosystem.

For the latest updates, visit www.achievespine.com.

By Achieve Medical Pte Ltd

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Achieve Spine Orthopaedic Centre ASOC

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Invitation To MCKL Open Day - Your Degree Pathway Starts with Us

Invitation To MCKL Open Day - Your Degree Pathway Starts with Us

Canon Envisions a 'Future-Ready Malaysia' at Think Big Klang Valley Series 2025

Canon Envisions a 'Future-Ready Malaysia' at Think Big Klang Valley Series 2025

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Invitation To MCKL Open Day - Your Degree Pathway Starts with Us

Invitation To MCKL Open Day - Your Degree Pathway Starts with Us

HSBC projects Vietnam's GDP growth to reach 7.9 per cent in 2025

HSBC projects Vietnam's GDP growth to reach 7.9 per cent in 2025

Canon Envisions a 'Future-Ready Malaysia' at Think Big Klang Valley Series 2025

Canon Envisions a 'Future-Ready Malaysia' at Think Big Klang Valley Series 2025

Achieve Spine & Orthopaedic Centre Expands with New Clinic at Mount Alvernia Hospital

Achieve Spine & Orthopaedic Centre Expands with New Clinic at Mount Alvernia Hospital

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020