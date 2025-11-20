Corporate

LAIFEN announces biggest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

November 20, 2025 | 15:31
(0) user say
LAIFEN has unveiled its largest ever Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions, setting a new brand record for deal offerings.

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/-Laifen, the global lifestyle technology brand redefining personal care through innovation, design, and performance, is ringing in the holiday season with its most exciting savings to date. From November 19th to December 5th, shoppers can enjoy exclusive Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers on LaifenTech.com and Amazon, including the highest discount in brand history-40% off the SE Lite Hair Dryer.

The promotion covers Laifen's full range of premium personal care innovations, from award-winning hair dryers to next-generation electric razors and advanced electric toothbrushes. In September 2025, Laifen expanded its grooming portfolio with the T1 Pro and P3 Pro Electric Razors, debuting them at IFA with sleek design and advanced technology for a smooth, irritation-free shave. The brand also recently launched the SE 2 High-Speed Hair Dryer, featuring a brushless motor, intelligent temperature control, and ergonomic design for professional-grade styling that protects hair health and shine.

The new launches and the brand's best-selling products will be discounted this holiday shopping season, so consumers can access these high-tech offerings at an even lower price than usual. The deals include:

  • 40% off SE Lite Hair Dryer
  • 40% off SE Hair Dryer + Wave SE Bundle
  • 40% off Swift Special Hair Dryer + Storage Bag
  • 35% off Wave (Aluminum Alloy)
  • 35% off Wave (ABS)
  • 25% off T1 Pro and P3 Pro Electric Razors
  • 20% off Wave SE

In addition to Amazon and LaifenTech.com, Laifen will host the following Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales at their respective retail partners, including:

  • Best Buy:
    11/23-12/1: Up to 33% off
  • Target:
    11/23-12/1: Up to 40% off
  • Nordstrom:
    11/20-12/2: Up to 29% off

Shop the sales now and for more information on Laifen, please visit www.laifentech.com or follow @laifen_tech and @laifentech on social media.

By PR Newswire

Laifen

TagTag:
LAIFEN black friday Cyber Monday

