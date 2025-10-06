Corporate

3D Rooftop Bus Shelter 2025: Orchard Road Debut with Gardens by the Bay

October 06, 2025 | 15:46
Innovative shelter enhances urban experience, giving transport blogs Singapore bus shelter keywords and design details.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 October 2025 - Stellar Ace, Singapore's largest Out-of-Home (OOH) media company, has unveiled a next-generation 3D Rooftop Bus Shelter in collaboration with Gardens by the Bay. Located at Bus Shelter "Bef Cairnhill Road", right outside The Heeren, the striking rooftop installation recreates the Gardens' Flower Dome, Supertrees, and lush greenery — bringing a touch of Singapore's most iconic destination into the heart of Orchard Road.

Strategically placed along one of Singapore's busiest retail and tourism stretches, the 3D Rooftop is designed as both an advertising platform and placemaking feature. With an estimated over 260,000 weekly impressions, it offers brands standout visibility while adding vibrancy to the Orchard Road streetscape. It also supports Singapore's broader efforts to enhance public spaces and urban vitality, showing how OOH media can enrich the city experience for both locals and visitors.

This debut marks the first 3D Rooftop under Stellar Ace's portfolio and signals the revival of a beloved format, reimagined for today's audiences. Once popular on Singapore's streets, 3D rooftops are making a comeback through Stellar Ace's bold and creative reintroduction — now scaled for greater impact and immersive brand storytelling.

Unlike traditional static campaigns, the 3D rooftop demonstrates how OOH can transform everyday infrastructure into cultural and brand touchpoints. It stands as a reminder that the best campaigns don't just occupy space — they transform it.

Gardens by the Bay has always been about bringing nature, design, and imagination to life, and reinterpreting its most recognisable icons atop an Orchard Road bus shelter creates a joyful, unexpected moment in the everyday journey.

"The Gardens by the Bay 3D Rooftop is the first in a series of bold, next-generation formats that will redefine how advertisers engage with the public across Singapore. We believe OOH has the power to evolve with the times — not just to be seen, but to be remembered" said Mr Tony Heng, President, Stellar Experience.

The project was made possible through close collaboration between Stellar Ace and Gardens by the Bay, underscoring a shared commitment to creativity, innovation, and elevating public-space experiences. By situating Gardens by the Bay's icons along Orchard Road, the 3D Rooftop creates a visual bridge between two of Singapore's most-visited landmarks.

The Gardens by the Bay 3D Rooftop is only the beginning. As part of its broader innovation roadmap, Stellar Ace is set to roll out more next-generation OOH formats across the island. This includes rejuvenating static assets into digital and interactive formats, while harnessing creative design, programmatic capabilities, and data-driven insights. Recent examples include newly installed Digital Walls and Digital Pillars across Bayfront, City Hall, Orchard, and Serangoon MRT stations.

By pushing the boundaries of what OOH can achieve, Stellar Ace continues to lead in experiential, impactful advertising — making brands part of the city's cultural and urban fabric.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Stellar Ace

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
3D Rooftop Bus Shelter Rooftop Bus Shelter Gardens by the Bay Urban Experience Enhancement

