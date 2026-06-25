Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

$300 million-backed Wonderful launches Singapore enterprise AI deployment operations

June 25, 2026 | 15:31
(0) user say
Wonderful, backed by USD 300 million in funding, has launched Singapore operations offering a multi-model AI platform, local deployment teams, and Forward Deployed Engineers to accelerate enterprise AI adoption at scale.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 June 2026 - Wonderful is expanding its Singapore operations, reinforcing its commitment to helping critical enterprises accelerate AI adoption. As enterprises across Asia Pacific accelerate investments in artificial intelligence, many continue to face a common challenge: moving beyond pilot projects to deploying AI at scale in a sustainable and measurable way.

Leading the market is Alexander Kleinberg, who joins as General Manager, Singapore at Wonderful. Alexander brings extensive experience scaling technology businesses across the APAC region, through prior leadership roles at Google, Facebook (now Meta), and Twitter (now X), as well as board roles at GovTech Singapore and the Infocomm Development Authority of Singapore.

"Singapore is a world leader in AI adoption and innovation, with many enterprises and global technology innovators establishing their regional presence here," said Kleinberg. "As organisations accelerate their AI transformation journeys, the challenge is no longer access to technology, but how to turn AI ambition into measurable business outcomes across the enterprise. That requires trusted partners who can work hand-in-hand with enterprises to deploy AI securely, responsibly, and at scale, driving real transformation that delivers lasting value."

Bridging the Gap Between AI Ambition and Execution

Many organisations have successfully launched AI pilots, but scaling those initiatives across the enterprise remains difficult due to fragmented systems, complex integration requirements, and evolving governance considerations. To support enterprises through this transition, Wonderful brings together three complementary capabilities:

  • Deep local presence through teams that understand that, for enterprises, localisation is not just about language, but about data sovereignty, regulatory compliance, and local accountability. Working alongside enterprises, Wonderful accelerates AI adoption and transformation that aligns with local business needs, market requirements, and the governance frameworks that matter most.
  • Forward-Deployed Engineering teams embedded directly within customer environments to integrate systems, develop AI agents and establish governance frameworks, while progressively transferring knowledge and expertise to enable organisations to independently scale AI across the business.
  • End-to-end enterprise AI integration, not narrow use-cases: One platform that spans across customer operations, employee operations, and back-office — built for both engineers and business teams. Skills, tools, and integrations built once become reusable across every agent and channel, so each new use case builds on everything that came before.

Backed by US$300 million in funding, Wonderful operates across 35+ markets, bringing proven AI deployments and implementation experience to organisations in Singapore. Wonderful's platform is already supporting organisations across 12 industry verticals, including the financial services, government, telecommunications, retail, and hospitality sector.

It also enables multilingual deployments, with agents localised for language, cultural context, and regulatory environment in each market, including support for multiple languages and local communication styles.

As Singapore strengthens its position as a global AI hub, Wonderful aims to help enterprises move beyond experimentation and embed AI as a core business capability.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

See more at wonderful.ai.

By Wonderful

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Wonderful Enterprise AI deployment Wonderful Singapore operations AI adoption acceleration

Related Contents

IBM offers small senior teams to make AI work in real world

IBM offers small senior teams to make AI work in real world

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

WebComm, ASUS launch Thailand's first Zero Trust PC for enterprise cybersecurity

WebComm, ASUS launch Thailand's first Zero Trust PC for enterprise cybersecurity

SCG presents low-carbon cement innovations at Cemtech Asia 2026 in net-zero push

SCG presents low-carbon cement innovations at Cemtech Asia 2026 in net-zero push

Beijing's Striding AI develops next-generation foundation systems for Physical AI deployment

Beijing's Striding AI develops next-generation foundation systems for Physical AI deployment

Matrix Robotics deploys MATRIX-3 humanoid robot at WEF Summer Davos in Dalian

Matrix Robotics deploys MATRIX-3 humanoid robot at WEF Summer Davos in Dalian

Vietnam Exposition Center signs MOUs with Informa Markets and five global partners

Vietnam Exposition Center signs MOUs with Informa Markets and five global partners

HKSTP leads record 41-firm Hong Kong delegation to BIO 2026 in San Diego

HKSTP leads record 41-firm Hong Kong delegation to BIO 2026 in San Diego

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Steel association proposes measures to boost exports

Steel association proposes measures to boost exports

SolarGATES secures partnership with Hopergy to expand solar structural solutions in Vietnam

SolarGATES secures partnership with Hopergy to expand solar structural solutions in Vietnam

Vietnam gains popularity as Asia-Pacific tourists prioritise familiarity, flexibility: Visa report

Vietnam gains popularity as Asia-Pacific tourists prioritise familiarity, flexibility: Visa report

WebComm, ASUS launch Thailand's first Zero Trust PC for enterprise cybersecurity

WebComm, ASUS launch Thailand's first Zero Trust PC for enterprise cybersecurity

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020