$300 million-backed Wonderful launches Singapore enterprise AI deployment operations

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 June 2026 - Wonderful is expanding its Singapore operations, reinforcing its commitment to helping critical enterprises accelerate AI adoption. As enterprises across Asia Pacific accelerate investments in artificial intelligence, many continue to face a common challenge: moving beyond pilot projects to deploying AI at scale in a sustainable and measurable way.

Leading the market is Alexander Kleinberg, who joins as General Manager, Singapore at Wonderful. Alexander brings extensive experience scaling technology businesses across the APAC region, through prior leadership roles at Google, Facebook (now Meta), and Twitter (now X), as well as board roles at GovTech Singapore and the Infocomm Development Authority of Singapore.



"Singapore is a world leader in AI adoption and innovation, with many enterprises and global technology innovators establishing their regional presence here," said Kleinberg. "As organisations accelerate their AI transformation journeys, the challenge is no longer access to technology, but how to turn AI ambition into measurable business outcomes across the enterprise. That requires trusted partners who can work hand-in-hand with enterprises to deploy AI securely, responsibly, and at scale, driving real transformation that delivers lasting value."



Bridging the Gap Between AI Ambition and Execution



Many organisations have successfully launched AI pilots, but scaling those initiatives across the enterprise remains difficult due to fragmented systems, complex integration requirements, and evolving governance considerations. To support enterprises through this transition, Wonderful brings together three complementary capabilities:

Deep local presence through teams that understand that, for enterprises, localisation is not just about language, but about data sovereignty, regulatory compliance, and local accountability. Working alongside enterprises, Wonderful accelerates AI adoption and transformation that aligns with local business needs, market requirements, and the governance frameworks that matter most.

Forward-Deployed Engineering teams embedded directly within customer environments to integrate systems, develop AI agents and establish governance frameworks, while progressively transferring knowledge and expertise to enable organisations to independently scale AI across the business.

End-to-end enterprise AI integration, not narrow use-cases: One platform that spans across customer operations, employee operations, and back-office — built for both engineers and business teams. Skills, tools, and integrations built once become reusable across every agent and channel, so each new use case builds on everything that came before.

Backed by US$300 million in funding, Wonderful operates across 35+ markets, bringing proven AI deployments and implementation experience to organisations in Singapore. Wonderful's platform is already supporting organisations across 12 industry verticals, including the financial services, government, telecommunications, retail, and hospitality sector.



It also enables multilingual deployments, with agents localised for language, cultural context, and regulatory environment in each market, including support for multiple languages and local communication styles.



As Singapore strengthens its position as a global AI hub, Wonderful aims to help enterprises move beyond experimentation and embed AI as a core business capability.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

See more at wonderful.ai.