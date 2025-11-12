Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ZOOMLION Highlights Smart Hybrid Farming Solutions at AGRITECHNICA 2025

November 12, 2025 | 16:37
(0) user say
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. made a strong debut at AGRITECHNICA 2025

HANOVER, Germany, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157.HK) made a strong debut at AGRITECHNICA 2025, showcasing nine exhibits including host machines and agricultural implements. The display highlighted the company's latest achievements in hybrid and intelligent farming technology, reflecting its continued commitment to innovation and sustainability in global agriculture.

ZOOMLION presented four new energy machines in Hall 5: the DV3504, DQ2604, and DL1604 hybrid tractors, as well as the 480-horsepower H7-600E hybrid harvester. Designed for large-scale, intelligent, and sustainable farming, the hybrid tractors deliver strong power, fuel efficiency, and improved operator comfort across a 160–350 horsepower range.

The flagship DV3504 hybrid tractor features Zoomlion's proprietary MIDD distributed intelligent electric drive system, delivering 119 kN of traction and 227 L/min hydraulic output. It meets the high-power needs of large-scale farming, while also enhancing comfort with a sound-insulated cabin and air suspension seat.

A live demonstration of the Zoomlion DV3504 hybrid tractor was streamed from China, showing it performing autonomous harrowing operations. Powered by the Zpilot Pro system, the showcase highlighted Zoomlion's capability to optimize the entire agricultural process, from tillage and planting to crop management and harvesting.

The demonstration featured five simultaneous viewpoints: aerial drone footage, front and rear tractor cameras, an in-cab display, and the cloud-based management platform. Attendees observed the tractor autonomously generate optimal paths, execute various turning maneuvers including X-turns, and maintain centimeter-level accuracy through its multi-sensor fusion and high-precision positioning system.

The H7-600E harvester drew significant attention with its impressive performance data: 20% higher efficiency, over 30% reduction in operator workload, 70% fewer transmission components, over 50% improved reliability, and 30% lower energy consumption. As the world's first hybrid large-capacity intelligent combine harvester, it pairs a 480-horsepower engine with an 11.55 kWh battery, delivering peak output of more than 600 horsepower.

Zoomlion's German subsidiary RABE also introduced three new high-end implements: the SUPER ALBATROS intelligent plow, the PHOENIX T 600 tillage machine, and the PANDION M 500 disc harrow, offering comprehensive farming solutions tailored to a variety of soil conditions.

Liu Yuxin, General Manager of Zoomlion Agricultural Machinery, stated that the exhibition represents a significant step in the company's "High-End, International, New Energy" strategy. Dr. Fu Ling, Zoomlion Vice President and Chief Engineer, emphasized the importance of leveraging engineering machinery expertise to advance agricultural equipment toward hybridization and intelligence, contributing to more sustainable global farming.

By PR Newswire

Zoomlion

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Zoomlion AGRITECHNICA 2025 Smart Hybrid Farming Zoomlion Highlights Intelligent Farming Technology

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Latest News

Vietnam and US advance trade partnership in Washington talks

Vietnam and US advance trade partnership in Washington talks

Halong Cruise Port welcomes over 3,100 international visitors

Halong Cruise Port welcomes over 3,100 international visitors

Experts propose strategies to improve Mekong Delta water management

Experts propose strategies to improve Mekong Delta water management

'The Allure of Asset Classes’ workshop maps Vietnam’s financial outlook

'The Allure of Asset Classes’ workshop maps Vietnam’s financial outlook

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020