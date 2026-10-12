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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Zoomlion expands mining machinery sales by 57 per cent

October 12, 2026 | 14:25
(0) user say
Heavy equipment manufacturer Zoomlion expanded its mining machinery business unit revenue by 57.2 per cent during the first half of 2026.

CHANGSHA, China, Oct. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion") is expanding its mining machinery business and strengthening international operations. In the first half of 2026, its mining machinery business grew by more than 57.20% year on year, while company-wide international revenue rose 12.45% to RMB 15.535 billion, accounting for 57.25% of total revenue.

Zoomlion is developing its construction, agricultural and mining machinery businesses across three major global equipment markets. Its mining portfolio covers excavation, loading, haulage, crushing and screening.

Flagship models include the ZE4000G, a 400-tonne mining excavator, and the ZTE520 hybrid electric-drive mining truck, with a rated payload of 300 tonnes.

Zoomlion's mining engineering roots stretch back decades. In 1987, its predecessor, the Changsha Construction Machinery Research Institute, received a State Council award for developing a complete open-pit mining system capable of handling 10 million tonnes a year.

Zoomlion attributes the recent growth of its mining business to its focus on lowering equipment operating costs through continual product development, real-world testing and new technologies.

The company develops its equipment based on conditions in operating mines. In a previously reported six-month period, Zoomlion's research teams visited around 150 mines worldwide, identifying and addressing more than 50 technical challenges and incorporating field findings into product development.

"We calculate operating costs across the full equipment lifecycle so customers can see the economic benefit," said Wu Yuanfeng, deputy general manager of Zoomlion Mining Machinery. "Our pure-electric products can cut costs by more than 50%, and hybrid models can improve profitability by 15% or more, helping mines move toward more efficient, higher-quality operations."

Electrified mining equipment is also a growing focus for Zoomlion. Its hybrid mining trucks can cut fuel consumption by up to 40%, while its 100-tonne-class battery-electric mining trucks have logged more than 8,000 hours of stable operation. Its ZT160HEV hybrid mining truck can support up to 18 hours of continuous autonomous operation.

Zoomlion is also using automation and digital technology to improve mine productivity. The company has deployed autonomous trucks, remotely operated excavators and a system to coordinate mining fleets. At a large open-pit metal mine in northern China, the system increased average daily trips per truck by over 10%, according to Zoomlion.

The business has also gained traction across several international markets, with electrified equipment delivered to coal mines in Indonesia, open-pit mines in Argentina and projects in Ecuador and several African countries.

In the first half of 2026, Zoomlion's international revenue reached RMB 15.535 billion, up 12.45% year on year. International business accounted for 57.25% of total revenue, an increase of 1.67 percentage points from a year earlier. The company said growth in South America, Europe, Southeast Asia, Africa and East Asia outpaced its overall international growth rate.

To support its international business, Zoomlion is strengthening localized manufacturing, sales and service capabilities. As of June 30, 2026, it operated more than 30 primary business hubs, over 530 secondary and tertiary outlets, and more than 300 spare parts warehouses worldwide. Its Hungarian aerial work platform factory began production, while its German facility was expanded and upgraded into a multipurpose hub.

"Our overseas front-line operations and back-office teams are now digitally connected, enabling seamless 24-hour coordination," said Liu Jianqiang, Zoomlion's marketing director and deputy general manager of its overseas business.

The expansion of mining machinery and the continued growth of international operations are broadening Zoomlion's sources of revenue. In the first half of 2026, its mining machinery business grew by more than 57.20% year on year, while the company continued to build localized capabilities in overseas markets.

By PR Newswire

Zoomlion

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Zoomlion ZE4000G Zoomlion mining machinery

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