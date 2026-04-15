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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

STAK regains Nasdaq minimum price compliance

April 15, 2026 | 14:05
(0) user say
The company's share price recovered above exchange listing requirements resolving the deficiency notice period.

CHANGZHOU, China, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STAK Inc. (the "Company" or "STAK") (Nasdaq: STAK), a fast-growing company specializing in the research, development, manufacturing, and sale of oilfield-specialized production and maintenance equipment, today announced that on April 13, 2026, the Company received a letter (the "Compliance Letter") from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") informing the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). As a result, the matter has been closed.

As previously disclosed, on October 15, 2025, the Company received a notification letter from Nasdaq indicating that the closing bid price of the Company's Class A ordinary shares had been below $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days. Nasdaq has since determined that, for the last 10 consecutive business days, from March 27, 2026 to April 10, 2026, the closing bid price of the Company's Class A ordinary shares has been at $1.00 per share or greater. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

With Nasdaq's confirmation of compliance, STAK remains listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "STAK".

By PR Newswire

STAK Inc.

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