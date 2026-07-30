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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Piramal Pharma announces Q1 FY27 results

July 30, 2026 | 12:01
(0) user say
Piramal Pharma, listed on both NSE and BSE, announced its standalone and consolidated results for the first quarter ended 30 June 2026, covering its global pharmaceutical and wellness business.

MUMBAI, India, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Piramal Pharma Limited (NSE: PPLPHARMA) (BSE: 543635), a leading global pharmaceutical, health and wellness company, today announced its standalone and consolidated results for the First Quarter (Q1) ended 30th June 2026.

Piramal Pharma Limited Announces Results for Q1 FY27

Note: Exceptional items in Q1FY26 include one-time insolvency proceeds received from a claim filed against a third-party supplier of our complex hospital generics business, with the NCLT in November 2023

Key Highlights

  • Revenue: Healthy 17% revenue growth, supported by strong performance across all three businesses.
  • EBITDA Margin: EBITDA increased by 72%, with EBITDA margin expanding by approximately 400 basis points to 12.5%, reflecting improved operating leverage and execution.
  • Improved Operating Performance: Higher capacity utilization, operating leverage, pricing discipline and operational excellence supported EBITDA margin expansion.
  • Best-in-Class Quality: Sellersville facility in the US received an Establishment Inspection Report from the US FDA, successfully concluding the inspection. Maintain our Zero OAI status till date.

Nandini Piramal, Chairperson, Piramal Pharma Limited said, "We have started FY27 on a strong note, with all three businesses delivering mid-to-high teens revenue growth alongside meaningful EBITDA margin expansion. Our CDMO business delivered broad-based growth across India and overseas sites, supported by an enhanced commercial team, healthy RFP activity and order inflows, and strong execution. In Complex Hospital Generics, we maintained leadership in key therapies, gained traction in ex-US inhalation anesthesia markets, and continued progression on integration of Kenalog®. Our Consumer Healthcare business delivered yet another quarter of robust growth, driven by Power Brands, e-commerce, wider distribution, premiumization, and disciplined brand investments.

Encouraged by this momentum, we look forward to delivering sustained revenue growth and EBITDA expansion through FY27, while staying agile amid a dynamic external environment."

Key Business Highlights

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO):

  • Broad-based growth across India and overseas sites, supported by healthy order inflows and strong execution across the network.
  • Strengthened commercial capabilities through an expanded commercial team, sharper market coverage and deeper customer engagement.
  • Improved Biopharma funding supported increase in RFPs, though customer decision-making timelines remains prolonged. Maintaining our win rates and conversion of these RFPs into orders will be the key driver of growth.
  • Improved Execution and Operating Leverage: Higher utilization, pricing discipline and operational excellence drove EBITDA margin expansion across most sites despite inflationary pressures.
  • Building upon our ADC Capabilities: Inaugurated the commercial-scale payload-linker suite at Riverview (US), while the Lexington (US) sterile injectable capacity expansion remains on track.
  • Strategic Partnerships: Collaborated with Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services for next-gen conjugation technology.
  • Quality: Sellersville facility received an EIR from the US FDA. The business continues to maintain its Zero OAI track record to date.

Complex Hospital Generics (CHG):

  • Inhalation Anesthesia: Retained leadership in the US Sevoflurane market with a 48% value share and witnessed encouraging traction across select ex-US markets. (Source: IQVIA)
  • Kenalog®: Progressing on integration activities. Expect supplies to start from Q2FY27.
  • Intrathecal Therapy: Maintained our #1 position in the US intrathecal Baclofen market. (Source: IQVIA)
  • Injectable Pain Management: Collaborating with suppliers to enhance product availability.
  • Differentiated and Specialty Products: Continued investments in 505(b)(2) products, complex and differentiated generics, branded products, through in-licensing and co-development.

Piramal Consumer Healthcare (PCH):

  • Power Brands: Grew 23% year-on-year and contributed 53% of Consumer Healthcare sales.
  • E-commerce: Grew 40% year-on-year and contributed 28% of sales.
  • i-choose: Launched a new master brand bringing together the women's intimate care portfolio under a unified identity.
  • Brand Investments: Invested approximately 12% of sales in media and trade promotion across digital and traditional channels.
  • Profitable Growth: Premiumization, judicious pricing and cost-optimization initiatives helped mitigate raw-material inflation and supported EBITDA performance.
Piramal Pharma Limited Announces Results for Q1 FY27

Note: Exceptional items in Q1FY26 include one-time insolvency proceeds received from a claim filed against a third-party supplier of our complex hospital generics business, with the NCLT in November 2023

Earnings Conference Call

Piramal Pharma Limited will be hosting a conference call for investors / analysts on 30th July 2026 from 9:30 AM to 10:15 AM (IST) to discuss its Q1 FY2027 Results.

The dial-in details for the call are as under:

Piramal Pharma Limited Announces Results for Q1 FY27

For more information, visit: Piramal Pharma | LinkedIn

1Includes one facility via PPL's minority investment in Yapan Bio.

By PR Newswire

Piramal Pharma Limited

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TagTag:
Piramal Pharma Piramal Pharma Limited Global pharmaceutical

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