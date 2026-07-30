Toku delivers 13% revenue growth in first half of 2026

SINGAPORE, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Toku Ltd. ("Toku", "投酷有限公司" or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a Singapore-incorporated AI-powered customer experience (CX) platform, is pleased to announce its financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2026 ("1H2026"). This marks the Company's first half-year results announcement since its listing on the Catalist Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") on 22 January 2026.

Financial Highlights

Thomas Laboulle, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "1H2026 marked an important milestone: our first reporting period as a listed company. During the first half of the year, we focused on strengthening the foundations of the business by investing in our commercial capabilities, product platform, AI roadmap and regional presence while completing the capital restructuring outlined in our IPO. We are encouraged that these investments are beginning to translate into stronger commercial momentum. Revenue growth accelerated to more than double last year's first-half pace, and pipeline development has exceeded our expectations in several markets, particularly in the Middle East. We also continue to see growing enterprise demand for trusted, locally hosted AI and communications infrastructure. As we enter the second half of the year, our priority remains the same: executing well, converting commercial opportunities into long-term customer relationships, and building a business capable of delivering sustainable growth over the years ahead."

Christian Wong, Chief Financial Officer, added, "1H2026 closes the chapter that dominated our FY2025 reporting: the balance-sheet restructuring undertaken alongside our IPO is complete. The Group now operates with positive equity, positive working capital, no borrowings and US$4.0 million of cash, representing more than double the balance at the end of FY2025. The balance-sheet conditions highlighted in our FY2025 results have now been fully addressed: in short, a significantly strengthened balance sheet. The wider loss for the first half reflects the planned increase in investment that we communicated alongside our FY2025 results, including recurring listed-company costs and the deliberate front-loading of our commercial build-out to support the next phase of growth. As these investments mature, our medium-term ambition remains unchanged: to progressively improve profitability through operating leverage and move towards Adjusted EBITDA profitability over the next two to three years."

Financial Review

In 1H2026, the Group's revenue increased 13.0% to US$18.8 million from US$16.6 million in six months ended 30 June 2025 ("1H2025"). The increase was primarily driven by the continued growth in Usage revenue, supported by higher enterprise messaging and voice traffic volumes, contributions from newly onboarded enterprise customers and continued enterprise customer adoption across the Group's platform.

Usage revenue, the Group's largest revenue stream, increased 19.6% to US$13.3 million as compared to US$11.1 million in 1H2025, representing 70.9% of total revenue compared with 67.0% in the prior corresponding period. The growth was driven by continued expansion in enterprise messaging and voice usage across the platform, supported by higher customer activity among existing enterprise customers and contributions from newly onboarded customers.

Subscriptions and Licensing revenue grew 10.4% to US$3.1 million in 1H2026 as compared to US$2.8 million in 1H2025, reflecting continued platform adoption. Professional Services revenue grew 1.2% to US$1.2 million (1H2025: US$1.2 million), marking an early recovery following the workforce optimisation initiatives undertaken in the six months ended 31 December 2024 ("2H2024") as delivery capacity gradually stabilised through targeted recruitment and selective subcontracting. Maintenance and Support revenue declined 12.4% to US$1.2 million (1H2025: US$1.3 million), primarily due to the completion of certain legacy maintenance contracts.

Gross profit increased 10.2% to US$4.5 million in 1H2026 from US$4.1 million in 1H2025, while gross profit margin moderated from 24.5% in 1H2025 to 23.9% in 1H2026. The decline was primarily attributed to the continued expansion of Usage revenue, which carries structurally lower margins than the Group's software and services offerings, alongside lower contributions from the higher-margin Professional Services and Maintenance and Support segments. The Group expects the revenue mix to improve progressively as higher-margin software, AI-enhanced services and Subscriptions and Licensing contribute a larger share of the Group's revenue. The return to gross profit growth marks a reversal of the FY2025 pattern, in which revenue growth was accompanied by a 3.1% decline in gross profit.

Underlying operating expenses increased 40.0% year-on-year, reflecting the planned investment programme communicated alongside the Group's FY2025 results. The increase was primarily attributed to recurring listed-company costs, investments in brand, marketing and investor engagement, and the expansion of commercial, product and regional capabilities, including the continued build-out of the Group's Middle East operations. These investments were undertaken to strengthen the Group's commercial platform and support its next phase of growth. Expressed as a proportion of revenue, underlying operating expenses stood at 39.8% in 1H2026 (1H2025: 32.1%); management expects this ratio to begin declining in 2H2026 and to fall further as revenue scales ahead of costs, forming the Group's principal path towards Adjusted EBITDA profitability over the next two to three years.

The reported EBITDA loss was US$3.3 million in 1H2026 (1H2025: US$1.4 million). Excluding residual listing-related professional fees and the MAS Grant for Equity Market Singapore ("GEMS") recognised during the period, Adjusted EBITDA loss was US$2.9 million for the period, reflecting the Group's deliberate investment in commercial capacity, product development and regional expansion following the IPO. The Group also expects the pace of operating expense growth to moderate in the six months ended 31 December 2026 ("2H2026"), as one-off listing and launch-related costs fall away and the cost base established in 1H2026 substantially reflects the Group's full run-rate as a listed company.

Net interest expense declined 47.1% to US$0.15 million following the repayment of shareholders' loans and the early repayment of the Group's IRIS Fund LP venture debt facility in April 2026. The early retirement of the facility eliminated the Group's highest-cost borrowing, strengthening the balance sheet and reducing future financing costs.

As a result, the Group recorded a net loss of US$3.8 million in 1H2026 (1H2025: US$1.0 million). Excluding residual listing-related professional fees, the GEMS grant recognised in other income and other non-recurring items, Adjusted Net Loss was US$3.4 million compared with US$1.6 million in the prior corresponding period, reflecting the Group's planned front-loaded investment in commercial capabilities, product development and regional expansion. The net loss was less than half the US$8.1 million recorded in 2H2025, which carried the principal listing-related and non-cash charges. The year-on-year comparison is also affected by a non-recurring US$0.8 million in deferred tax credit in the 1H2025 base; at the loss before tax level, the comparison is US$3.8 million against US$1.8 million.

Commercial Momentum

The Group's order book grew 25% to approximately US$29.3 million at 30 June 2026, from US$23.44 million at the Latest Practicable Date of the Offer Document, computed on the same basis: contractually committed revenue from signed customer contracts.

The quality of new business also improved markedly: the gross margin on new bookings reached 89% (1H2025: 56%), measured on contracted deal value and therefore not directly comparable to the Group's blended gross margin.

The number of Tier 1 customers (accounts generating annual revenue above US$500,000) more than doubled during the period, driven by expansion within the existing customer base, and accounts where the Group's AI suite is deployed recorded an uplift in monthly recurring revenue of approximately 26% relative to their pre-deployment baseline.

Further details are set out in the Company's unaudited 1H2026 results announcement.

Business Outlook

Following the successful completion of the IPO and capital restructuring, the Group enters 2H2026 with positive equity, positive working capital, no borrowings and US$4.0 million of cash, providing increased financial flexibility to execute its growth strategy.

The Group continues to see encouraging demand for enterprise communications and AI-enabled customer experience solutions, particularly in regulated industries where compliance, locally hosted infrastructure and sovereign AI capabilities are becoming increasingly important. Commercial indicators strengthened during 1H2026, with pipeline momentum in the Middle East exceeding management's expectations.

Recent developments further strengthen the Group's position: the Glovo deployment went live across four European markets during the period, bringing the Group's footprint into Europe; Middle East coverage was extended from two markets to eight during the period, with growing regional revenue and pipeline momentum stronger than anticipated at listing; a memorandum of understanding was signed with Sestek in June 2026 for Arabic-language AI; and the launch of Kawa under the Makimoto initiative in July 2026 extends the Group's AI infrastructure for customer experience. The Group expects these initiatives to contribute progressively as customer deployments expand and enterprise usage increases.

For 2H2026, management expects the year-on-year revenue growth rate, on an organic basis and before any contribution from inorganic opportunities, to exceed the 13.0% recorded in 1H2026, consistent with the Group's established seasonal second-half weighting, and expects reported operating expenses to be below the first-half level.

Path to Profitability

Looking ahead, the Group remains focused on converting commercial opportunities into long-term customer relationships while progressively improving operating leverage as revenue scales. Continued growth in AI-enhanced services, Subscriptions and Licensing, together with increasing enterprise adoption across key markets, is expected to support the Group's medium-term objective of progressing towards Adjusted EBITDA profitability over the next two to three years.

For more information about Toku, visit toku.co