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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Youlife launches Five Core Strategic Framework to expand vocational education in China

June 03, 2026 | 09:00
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Nasdaq-listed Youlife Group has announced the launch of its Five Core Strategic Framework, a strategy aimed at expanding the company's vocational education business as a leading blue-collar lifetime service provider in China.

SHANGHAI, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Youlife Group Inc. ("Youlife" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YOUL), a leading blue-collar lifetime service provider in China, recently announced the launch of its Five Core Strategic Framework, a strategy aimed at expanding the Company's vocational training services, developing technical institute partnerships, commercializing embodied AI education programs, accelerating the digitalization of county-level agriculture, and further globalizing its vocational talent services.

Unveiled on May 31, 2026 at the Ecosystem Partner Conference and Brand Authorization Ceremony in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, the Five Core Strategic Framework will include the following long-term initiatives:

1. Nationwide County-Level Vocational Training Expansion. Leveraging a cooperation network spanning more than 1,000 county-level jurisdictions with relevant authorities, Youlife and its vocational education service brand, Tiankun Education, will expand their vocational training services through an exclusive authorization model designed around localized partnerships. Combined with investments in digital infrastructure, technology platforms, and vocational training systems, Youlife and Tiankun Education will supply the organizational capabilities necessary to scale these training services nationwide.

2. Empowering 100 Technical Colleges Within Three Years. Through this initiative, Youlife expects to establish cooperative relationships with approximately 100 technician colleges over the next three years, with the aim of expanding the scale of high-skill training and addressing market demand for customized skilled professionals. Guangdong Xinhui Technician College was signed and onboarded on April 30, 2025, and Youlife expects that additional technician colleges will enter into cooperative agreements during the year.

3. Building Embodied AI Robotics Industry Colleges with Industry Leader. Pursuant to Youlife's partnership with Galaxy General Robotics, a company engaged in the embodied intelligence sector, the two companies have jointly established Beijing Youlife Galaxy Technology Co., Ltd., through which they will leverage their respective industry resources and embodied intelligence technologies to cooperate in building industrial colleges for embodied intelligence robotics. Such colleges are designed to train high-end skilled professionals in the fields of robotics and artificial intelligence integration.

4. Expansion into County-Level Agricultural Digitalization. Through vocational training, workforce development, and talent deployment, Youlife will support the digital modernization of rural agriculture across county-level economies while extending its industry-education integration model into broader sectors of the real economy.

5. Global Talent Mobility and International Expansion. Youlife will devote greater resources to marketing its workforce development and talent mobility platform to global markets. This initiative will include both vocational training programs serving overseas Chinese communities as well as strategic acquisitions of regional industry leaders.

"Achieving the scaling of Youlife's vocational skills training across each of China's 2,847 county-level jurisdictions, as well as expanding into additional large global markets, is a goal we intend to pursue going forward," said Mr. Yunlei Wang, chief executive officer and chairman of the Board of Youlife. "Recent data indicates that the scope of the vocational education market today is merely the tip of the iceberg — beneath the surface lies a much larger market, both in China and around the world, that Youlife is committed to serving."

Industry Outlook

According to the recently published 2025 China Vocational Skills Training Industry Report by Frost & Sullivan and LeadLeo Research Institute, China's vocational skills training market was expected to grow from RMB850 billion, or about US$115 billion, in 2024 to over RMB2 trillion, or about US$295 billion, by 2029, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19%.

https://www.frostchina.com/en/content/insight/detail/690daf34735ca7f8a66e5999

On the global front, Grand View Research published a study in October 2024 stating that the worldwide technical and vocational education market size was estimated to grow from US$812.3 billion that year to reach US$1.432.9 trillion by 2030, a CAGR of 10.0% https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/technical-vocational-education-market-report

For more information, please visit: https://ir.youlife.cn/.

By PR Newswire

Youlife Group Inc.

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TagTag:
Youlife Vocational Education Expansion Technical Institute Partnerships Embodied AI Education

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